Xi Jinping offers firm support to Russia in its core interests





BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping offered Beijing’s support on Moscow’s core interests on Wednesday during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. China and Russia have intensified their economic and diplomatic cooperation in recent years, growing ever closer since Moscow invaded Ukraine despite Beijing’s insistence on its neutrality in the conflict. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in China on Monday, attending a business forum in Shanghai on Tuesday before traveling to Beijing to meet Premier Li Qiang and President Xi Jinping. It is the highest-level visit by a Russian official to China since last year’s invasion. Xi told Mishustin on Wednesday that the two countries would continue to offer each other firm support on issues concerning each other’s core interests and strengthen collaboration in multilateral arenas, according to a reading from the official Xinhua News Agency. Mishustin previously told Li that relations between Russia and China were at an all-time high after a grand welcoming ceremony outside Beijing’s Great Hall of the People on Wednesday. They are characterized by mutual respect for each other’s interests, the desire to jointly respond to challenges, which is associated with increased turbulence on the international scene and the pressure of illegitimate sanctions from the collective West, he said. -he declares. Li, in turn, praised the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Russia in the new era. I believe your trip to China this time will definitely leave a deep impression, he said. China is Russia’s biggest trading partner, with trade between the nations hitting a record $190 billion last year, according to data from China Customs. Li noted on Wednesday that bilateral trade has already reached $70 billion so far this year. This is an annual increase of more than 40%, he said. The scale of investment between the two countries is also improving continuously, Li added. Large-scale strategic projects are progressing steadily. Following the talks, the ministers of the two countries signed a series of agreements on cooperation in trade in services and sports, as well as patents and exports of Russian millet to China. China has the upper hand Mishustin is accompanied by senior officials, including Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, who deals with energy policy. Last year, China became Russia’s biggest energy customer as Moscow’s gas exports fell due to a wave of Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine. According to Russian state media, Novak told Tuesday’s forum in Shanghai that Russian energy supplies to China will increase by 40% year-on-year in 2023 as Moscow’s international isolation deepens. The leaders of the two countries are bound more by shared grievances and insecurities than by common goals, Ryan Hass, a senior fellow at the Washingtons Brookings Institution and a former White House official, told AFP. They both resent and feel threatened by Western leadership in the international system and believe their countries should be given greater deference on matters involving their own interests. In February, Beijing issued a document calling for a political settlement of the Ukraine conflict, but Western countries said this could allow Russia to hold much of the territory it seized. At their March summit in Moscow, Xi invited Putin to visit Beijing. AFP

