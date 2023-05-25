Not Omdo, Jokowi’s action terrifies China





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), through the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif, has expressly stated that it will ban bauxite export activities in June 2023. The sale of bauxite can only be made to national processing and refining companies (smelters). This action to ban the export of bauxite is in accordance with the provisions of the Mining and Coal Extraction (Minerba) Act Number 3 of 2020, in particular Article 170 A, which stipulates that the limit on the sale of minerals abroad is a maximum of 3 years. after the promulgation of the Minerba law. . “According to article 170 A of the Minerba law, the limit of selling minerals abroad is 3 years maximum after the promulgation of the Minerba law (2020) and we must also refer to the national processing policy previous one which has rules for this to be done multiple times,” Minister Arifin said at the Parliament Building, Wednesday (24/5/2023). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Minister Arifin explained the reasons why only bauxite was finally banned for export. He said that of the plan to build 12 bauxite smelters in the country, at least only 4 are already operating. The other 8 bauxite smelter projects are still under construction. In fact, based on a review of the 8 foundry projects in the field, there are very significant differences with the results of the independent verifier. “The 7 smelter sites are still deposits, although it is stated in the verification report that the construction progress has reached a range of 32% to 66%,” Minister Arifin said. Immediate impact on China The Association of Indonesian Bauxite and Iron Ore Entrepreneurs (AB3I) noted that 28 companies produce bauxite ore with a total output of 56 million tons per year. Meanwhile, so far, the domestic bauxite ore absorption has accommodated only 12 million tons per year. Indeed, so far there are only two smelter facilities for this bauxite ore. As a result, the remaining bauxite ore, which reached 44 million tons, had to be exported. As for the records of APB3I, the main beneficiary of bauxite ore from Indonesia is China, the amount of which can reach about 30 million tons. “China is the biggest,” APB3I Daily Acting President Ronald Sulistyanto told CNBC Indonesia some time ago. As is well known, bauxite ore can be processed into chemical grade alumina which is used for the alumina, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, ceramics and plastic filler industries. The ban on exporting bauxite ore abroad is actually an attempt by the Indonesian government to gain added value. Therefore, President Jokowi asked to develop the domestic endorsement. The endorsement has proven to be an important addition to state revenue. For example, for nickel, in 2021 state revenue from downstream nickel will skyrocket to US$30 billion from previous years which were only US$1.1 billion. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Recognition of Jokowi, some have funding difficulties! (pgr/pgr)



