The unbreakable Recep Erdogan. Citizen revolt without repercussions

Corruption is not new to Turkey, but the fact that the special fund for earthquake-resistant construction – which had amassed $4.5 billion – was empty really rattled the Turks. Many believed that Erdogan would not recover. The accumulated anger of the people works the same way everywhere. But not in Türkiye. In Turkey, anger is impermanent, it passes easily and there is plenty of evidence of this. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proven for the umpteenth time that he is indestructible. The first round of the presidential election clearly showed this. After all, it was clear from all the pre-election polls that Erdogan, with around 45% of the vote, would come second, behind Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the common opposition candidate, who was expected to get 49% of the vote. Meanwhile, the opposite has happened. Almost half of voters – 49.51% – backed Erdogan, meaning he has already chipped away at his first-round victory. It is an incredible success, given the circumstances in which the vote took place. Kemal Kilicdaroglu won 44.9% of the vote and it is unclear whether he will be able to close the gap in the second round of elections on May 28. The stakes are high, and not just in terms of current politics. KK, as it is known in Turkey, leads the Republican People’s Party (CHP), the oldest of the Turkish parties in existence today, founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatrk himself, the founder of the republic. In five months, on October 29, the Republic of Turkey will celebrate its centenary. It would be very bitterly ironic if the celebrations were not patronized by a president who cultivates the work of Kemal Pasha, but by someone who challenged and even, to a large extent, destroyed him. The president knows best The victory of the opposition, led by the KK, was considered certain, so much so that the media around the world had already been worrying for a few months about the direction Turkey would take in the post-Erdogan era. The question was not “if” it would happen, but “when” and “in what form”. It was widely believed that President Erdogan had hit a wall and although he always emerged victorious from all oppressions, he would not succeed this time. He will not be able to control the confluence of natural factors, the international situation and the many mistakes he has made – a truly explosive mix. Translated into concrete terms, this means the repercussions of the massive earthquake in eastern Turkey, the war in Ukraine and inflation, which is only 60% today, but was over 80% there six months ago. Read the full story. By Teresa Stylisk

