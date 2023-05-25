Modi visits Papua New Guinea as Biden skips

welcome toForeign Polices Dossier on South Asia.

This week’s highlights: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits Papua New Guinea for a summit with the island nations of the Pacific, the resignations multiply within the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Feastand the taliban appoint a new prime minister.

Sign up to receive South Asia Brief in your inbox every Wednesday.

It has been a busy time for India on the world stage. Last week Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi journey in Japan for the annual G-7 summit and a meeting of the leaders of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (known as the Quad). This week Modi visited Australia, one of India’s closest partners and a member of the Quad. India too hosted a G-20 summit on tourism in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Amidst all this diplomacy, one event received less attention: Modis journey in Papua New Guinea this week, the first time an Indian Prime Minister has visited the country. There, Modi co-hosted a summit with Pacific island nations. US President Joe Biden was due to be in Papua New Guinea at the same time but canceled due to the current domestic budget crisis and sent US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his place.

From New Delhi’s perspective, Modis’ visit to Papua New Guinea made sense. Strengthening relations with the country can help advance three key Indian foreign policy goals: to act as a bridge to the south, to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region, and to showcase its growing global influence by expanding its footprint. beyond his backyard.

From its days as the founding leader of the Non-Aligned Movement during the Cold War, India has positioned itself as a champion of developing world causes. More recently, its growing economic and military power has allowed it to deepen its ties with developed states. It aims to straddle both worlds, using its influence to address global challenges that disproportionately affect countries in the Global South, from climate change to debt. India’s presidency of the G-20 this year gives it a powerful platform to do so.

Similarly, Modis’ visit to Port Moresby provided useful opportunities. He spoke with leaders from Papua New Guinea and 13 other Pacific island countries, each extremely vulnerable to climate change and likely to benefit from Indian investments in clean energy. (Australian and New Zealand leaders were also present.) Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape endorsed India’s influence: On Monday he describe Modi as a leader of the global south and called on him to fight for the causes of Papua New Guinea and other island states.

Modis’ outreach in Papua New Guinea also gives India another chance to counter China in the Indo-Pacific. Beijing is strengthening its economic influence in the Pacific island states through its Belt and Road Initiativeand in 2022 he ink a security partnership with the Solomon Islands. These are troubling developments for India and other members of the Quad, given the proximity of these activities to Australia.

Although India does not seek to give the impression that it is in competition with the United States, closer Indian engagement with Papua New Guinea can offer a complement to the deepening of the security collaborations of Washington with Port Moresby, which include a security pact concluded this week with Blinken in town. Some Papua New Guinea to fear the deal will increase the country’s dependence on the United States at the cost of some of the development aid it receives from China.

Modis’ visit to Port Moresby also shows India’s desire to expand its influence beyond its own neighborhood and further into the Pacific part of the Indo-Pacific region. It has already expanded its footprint in Southeast Asia through activities with the Quad and in the Middle East through its minilateral agreement with Israel, the United Arab Emirates and the United States. In the case of Papua New Guinea, it can showcase its prowess as a bilateral donor and provider of net goods.

Pacific island states are not becoming a central part of India’s strategic direction, especially given New Delhi’s heightened concerns over Beijing’s challenge to its northern border. But Modis’ visit to Papua New Guinea fits well with India’s broader foreign policy goals; it deserves to be seen as more than a footnote to a busy week of high-level diplomacy.

The resignations accumulate in the party of the Khans. In recent days, more than 20 leaders of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan have resigned. The biggest news came on Tuesday, when Shireen Mazari, a former human rights minister in the Khans government and one of the party’s most prominent figures, said she was not only quitting the party, but also retiring from politics. Another senior leader, Fawad Chaudhry, resigned Wednesday.

It is clear that resignations are made under pressure. Mazari, who is in poor health, has been back and forth in prison in recent days. She and other PTI leaders were detained on charges related to their alleged role in violent protests after Khans was briefly arrested on May 9. insist the party was not involved in the protests, which included attacks on a corps commanders house in Lahore and on the military headquarters in Rawalpindi. The PTI has alleged that some violent protesters were Pakistani intelligence agents seeking to entrap the opposition party.

Last week, the army announcement it plans to use military courts to prosecute those accused of the May 9 violence. These developments, together with the wave of resignations by PTI leaders, suggest that Islamabad intends to sideline the opposition party, if not eliminate it. On Wednesday, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters that the government was considering a complete ban on the party; such a decision would likely face challenges in court.

Ultimately, PTI revolves around Khan, and if he were imprisoned again for an extended period, it could have a devastating impact on the party. The government’s plan could also be to ensure that other senior leaders cannot step in to replace him.

The Taliban are the new prime minister. Last week the Taliban confirmed the appointment of a new Afghan Prime Minister: Maulvi Abdul Kabir. Kabir replaces Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who had held the position since September 2021, shortly after the group seized power in Kabul. Taliban officials said the move was temporary and that Akhund, who was unwell, would return to duty once he was healthy again.

The decision is nonetheless striking, given that the Taliban’s top personnel have remained relatively unchanged since the group took power. This suggests Kabir’s appointment may be more than keeping the fort together until Akhund’s health improves. Kabir has long been a Taliban key figureholding leadership positions under the previous regime in the 1990s and serving in military commander roles. It was implied in the negotiations with the United States that led to the 2020 Doha agreement.

More importantly, Kabir is believed have influence with the supreme leader of the Taliban, Hibatullah Akhundzada, who would have ordered his appointment. Given reports of a rift between Taliban political leadership in Kabul and ideological leadership in Kandahar, Akhundzada may have wanted to ensure that a close ally ran affairs in Kabul.

Learn more : Javid Ahmad and Douglas London argue Foreign Police that to achieve its goals in the region, the United States should diplomatically recognize the Taliban government.

Notable absences in Kashmir. India hosted a G-20 meeting in Srinagar, Indian-administered Kashmir this week. As G-20 chair this year, New Delhi used the event to showcase India’s tourism opportunities as well as show the world that Kashmir has achieved stability after its special self-governing status was revoked in 2019. Despite the attempt to convey a sense of normalcy, Kashmir remains restless, with a large security presence and a relentless state crackdown on dissent.

For its sponsors, the G-20 event was a resounding success, with 29 countries represented. But critics could cite three G-20 countries that missed the event: China, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye. (Egypt was another no-show.) China disagrees with India on the Kashmir issue and has said it will not attend an event in disputed territory. The absence of Saudi Arabia and Egypt was more surprising, as these countries are two of India’s closest friends in the Middle East.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was Modis guest of honor in India’s Republic Day parade this year, and relations between New Delhi and Riyadh have grew up fast in recent years, largely due to the intensification of energy cooperation.

Learn more : In Foreign PoliceDavid Lepeska writes that the G-20 summit in Srinagar suggests the government wants to turn the region into a tourist hotspot, perhaps at the expense of Kashmiris.

Bangladesh is struggling to pay for fuel imports due to a shortage of US dollars, according to a Reuters investigation who reviewed recent correspondence between state-owned Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation and the country’s Ministry of Energy. The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation, which controls fuel imports, owes more than $300 million in the midst of an alarming decrease in fuel reserves.

An April letter said major fuel suppliers, including Chinese, Indian and Indonesian companies, were starting to cut fuel shipments and threatened to suspend them altogether because they weren’t being paid.

This is a worrying development for Bangladesh, both for energy security and political stability. Last year Dhaka ordered the closure diesel-powered power plants to reduce energy costs. The move resulted in serious power outages last fall and it clearly did not resolve the import payment crisis. (Bangladesh suffered further blackouts last month during a heat wave.)

Dhaka has trumpeted its economic success in recent years and highlighted a recent financing agreement with the International Monetary Fund as a preventive measure. But if Bangladesh cannot afford critical fuel imports, it suggests its economic stress is worse than the government has hinted, creating a dilemma for the ruling Awami League party ahead of national elections in next year.