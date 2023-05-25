Trump Crashes on Truth Social Immediately After Judge Warns Him Like a Child Absentee





Former President Donald Trump claimed on Tuesday that a judge “violated” his First Amendment rights when explaining the terms of a protective order restricting Trump’s use of evidence in his secret money case.

Trump appeared virtually for a hearing on Tuesday as Judge Juan Manuel Merchan, who is overseeing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s 34-count indictment against Trump for his role in wire payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential campaign, expected earlier this month after establishing rules preventing the former president from using evidence to attack witnesses or put on a public show.

“It’s certainly not a gag order. It’s certainly not my intention to interfere with Mr. Trump’s ability to campaign, he’s certainly free to deny the charges, he’s free to pretty much do anything. anything that does not violate the specific terms of this protective order,” the judge said, according to The Daily Beast.

However, Merchan advised the ex-president that rejecting the protective order could create a host of legal issues, including fines or jail time.

“Breaching a court order or a court warrant can result in penalties. There is a wide range of penalties, but it can go as far as a contempt conviction, and that is punishable” , did he declare.

NPR reported that Trump, who was tuning in from his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida, spoke only once during the hearing, saying “yes” when asked. asked if he had a copy of the prescription.

However, shortly after the hearing ended, Trump took to Truth Social to lament what he saw as a violation of his First Amendment rights.

“I just had a hearing in New York County Supreme Court where I believe my First Amendment rights, ‘free speech,’ were violated, and they imposed a trial date on us on the 25th March, right in the middle of the primary season,” Trump wrote. “Very unfair, but that’s exactly what the radical left Democrats wanted. It’s called ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE, and nothing like this has ever happened in our country before!!!”

During the hearing, Trump’s lead defense attorney, Todd Blanche, pushed for Merchan’s protective order, arguing that “because President Trump is running for President of the United States and is the current leading candidate … he is very concerned that his First Amendment rights are being violated.” by this order.”

The order, which was signed by the judge on May 8, states that any evidence shared by the DA “shall be used only for the purpose of preparing a defense,” prohibiting Trump from sharing case documents online at any title. Additionally, Merhcan wrote that Trump is only permitted to “review limited release materials in the presence of defense counsel.”

Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman observed that Mechan “treats Trump like a child who skips school.”

“It looks like Merchan was very tough on Trump in today’s hearing, letting him and his attorney know that if there is a breach of the discovery order, it’s up to him (Merchan) to deal with, including possible criminal contempt,” he wrote on Twitter.

CNN legal analyst Norm Eisen warned that Trump faces “grave risk” after being “admonished by a judge” for being so “unruly”.

“If he breaks the order he will now face serious consequences,” he tweeted.

Since Bragg’s investigation began to gain traction, the former president has unleashed a torrent of vitriol and personal attacks online. In March, he launched “death and destruction” in an early morning Truth Social rant before being indicted, calling Bragg a “degenerate psychopath who really hates the United States.” Last month, Trump targeted Merchan in another Truth Social tirade, calling him “very partisan” and saying his family “is well known to hate Trump.”

In March, Trump called the case a “witch hunt,” alleging that Merchan hated him.

“The judge ‘assigned’ to my witch hunt case, a ‘case’ that has NEVER BEEN CHARGED BEFORE, HATE ME,” Trump wrote. “His name is Juan Manuel Marchan, he was picked by Bragg and the prosecutors, and he’s the same person who ‘pushed’ my 75-year-old former CFO, Allen Weisselberg, into accepting a ‘plea’ deal ( guilty plea, even if you ain’t, 90 DAYS fight us in court, 10 years (to life!) in prison He gunned Allen strong, which a judge isn’t allowed to do, and treated my businesses, which did not “plead”, VICIOUSLY.

