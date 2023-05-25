Politics
Boris Johnson’s allies threaten to call by-election over new row breaking Covid rules
Boris Johnson’s allies are threatening to call three by-elections following his dismissal from police over an alleged breach of Covid rules, according to the Telegraph.
Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams and Alok Sharma are all expected to step down from the Commons before the next election to take up the peerages granted in Mr Johnson’s resignation list.
But on Wednesday morning, the Prime Minister’s former supporters warned that the three MPs could leave their seats earlier than expected, bringing forward the by-elections.
With the Tories trailing Labor more than 10 percentage points in national opinion polls, Mr Sunak would face a challenge to retain all three seats.
Mr Johnson himself suffered a series of by-election losses before being ousted from No 10 last year.
A Johnson ally told the Telegraph: If it turns out the government has tried to report Boris to the police for completely legal activity purely for political gain, I expect three by-elections will have place.
Ultimately, the decision of whether and when to step down from the House of Commons will rest with Ms Dorries, Mr Adams and Mr Sharma.
Loyalty to Johnson
All three were strong supporters of Mr Johnson and remained loyal when other ministers left his government last year.
It comes after Dominic Raab announced he would step down as an MP at the next general election and Rishi Sunak said Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, had not breached ministerial code in her handling of a fine for speeding.
Mr Johnson’s allies have issued a furious response after his diary entries were handed over to police by the Cabinet Office over allegations they detailed potential lockdown breaches.
His team vehemently denied any rules were broken and his allies claimed he was the victim of a political coup.
A Tory source said: People are now fed up with the witch hunt against the right and Brexiteers – unless leaders act to stop it and show their support for Boris, Suella and Raab there will have actions against the rulers.
The Cabinet Office ignored Mr Johnson’s diary entries reported by lawyers detailing events at Downing Street and Checkers between June 2020 and May 2021.
Cabinet Office sources have denied claims that any political motivation was involved, saying ministers played no role in the decision to hand over the documents to the police.
The Civil Service Code requires civil servants to alert someone if potential breaches of the law are discovered.
A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “Information has come to light during the process of preparing evidence for the Covid inquiry.
“In accordance with the obligations of the civil service code, this material has been transmitted to the competent authorities and it is now their business.”
The civil service code states: “In accordance with the fundamental value of integrity, civil servants must respect the law and uphold the administration of justice.”
‘Totally false’ claims
A statement released by Mr Johnsons office on Tuesday read: ‘The Cabinet Office’s assertion that there have been further breaches of Covid rules is totally untrue.
“No contact was made with Mr Johnson before these incorrect allegations were made to both the police and the Privileges Committee. This is both bizarre and unacceptable.
“Whatever the political purpose, it is clear that a last ditch attempt is underway to prolong the Privileges Committee investigation as it draws to a close and to undermine Mr Johnson.
“Lawyers for Mr Johnson wrote to the police forces involved tonight to explain in detail why the Cabinet Office is totally wrong in its assertions.
“The events in question were all within the rules, either because they took place outdoors or under some other legal exception. They include regular meetings with officials and advisers.
“Many will conclude that this has all the hallmarks of another politically motivated snag.”
The Metropolitan Police said they were assessing entries which ‘relate to potential breaches of Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 in Downing Street’.
A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said they were assessing “a report of potential breaches of the Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 in Chequers, Buckinghamshire”.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2023/05/24/boris-johnson-by-elections-covid-allegations-rishi-sunak/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Boris Johnson’s allies threaten to call by-election over new row breaking Covid rules
- States see record unemployment in the United States
- Happy birthday Karan Johar: Bollywood stars launched by the filmmaker
- Application of decision tree algorithm in table tennis competition
- What Last Season’s Estate Fashion Means For Shiv, Kendall, And Roman
- A Google Play app started recording a user without the user’s knowledge
- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake shakes the city of Darwin in the Northern Territory after an earthquake occurred near the Banda Sea on Thursday morning
- Canadian MPs Call on Trudeau to Condemn the Pakistani Arrest of Former Prime Minister Imran Khan
- Trump Crashes on Truth Social Immediately After Judge Warns Him Like a Child Absentee
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus suffered from “grief” after leaving Seinfeld | Entertainment
- Study ranks UBS Arena as the worst venue for hockey fans
- TikTok Trend Shows Guys Ditching Skinny Jeans For Wide Leg Pants – Robb Report