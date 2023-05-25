Boris Johnson’s allies threaten to call by-election over new row breaking Covid rules

Boris Johnson’s allies are threatening to call three by-elections following his dismissal from police over an alleged breach of Covid rules, according to the Telegraph.

Nadine Dorries, Nigel Adams and Alok Sharma are all expected to step down from the Commons before the next election to take up the peerages granted in Mr Johnson’s resignation list.

But on Wednesday morning, the Prime Minister’s former supporters warned that the three MPs could leave their seats earlier than expected, bringing forward the by-elections.

With the Tories trailing Labor more than 10 percentage points in national opinion polls, Mr Sunak would face a challenge to retain all three seats.

Mr Johnson himself suffered a series of by-election losses before being ousted from No 10 last year.

A Johnson ally told the Telegraph: If it turns out the government has tried to report Boris to the police for completely legal activity purely for political gain, I expect three by-elections will have place.

Ultimately, the decision of whether and when to step down from the House of Commons will rest with Ms Dorries, Mr Adams and Mr Sharma.

Loyalty to Johnson

All three were strong supporters of Mr Johnson and remained loyal when other ministers left his government last year.

It comes after Dominic Raab announced he would step down as an MP at the next general election and Rishi Sunak said Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, had not breached ministerial code in her handling of a fine for speeding.

Mr Johnson’s allies have issued a furious response after his diary entries were handed over to police by the Cabinet Office over allegations they detailed potential lockdown breaches.

His team vehemently denied any rules were broken and his allies claimed he was the victim of a political coup.

A Tory source said: People are now fed up with the witch hunt against the right and Brexiteers – unless leaders act to stop it and show their support for Boris, Suella and Raab there will have actions against the rulers.

The Cabinet Office ignored Mr Johnson’s diary entries reported by lawyers detailing events at Downing Street and Checkers between June 2020 and May 2021.

Cabinet Office sources have denied claims that any political motivation was involved, saying ministers played no role in the decision to hand over the documents to the police.

The Civil Service Code requires civil servants to alert someone if potential breaches of the law are discovered.

A Cabinet Office spokesman said: “Information has come to light during the process of preparing evidence for the Covid inquiry.

“In accordance with the obligations of the civil service code, this material has been transmitted to the competent authorities and it is now their business.”

The civil service code states: “In accordance with the fundamental value of integrity, civil servants must respect the law and uphold the administration of justice.”

‘Totally false’ claims

A statement released by Mr Johnsons office on Tuesday read: ‘The Cabinet Office’s assertion that there have been further breaches of Covid rules is totally untrue.

“No contact was made with Mr Johnson before these incorrect allegations were made to both the police and the Privileges Committee. This is both bizarre and unacceptable.

“Whatever the political purpose, it is clear that a last ditch attempt is underway to prolong the Privileges Committee investigation as it draws to a close and to undermine Mr Johnson.

“Lawyers for Mr Johnson wrote to the police forces involved tonight to explain in detail why the Cabinet Office is totally wrong in its assertions.

“The events in question were all within the rules, either because they took place outdoors or under some other legal exception. They include regular meetings with officials and advisers.

“Many will conclude that this has all the hallmarks of another politically motivated snag.”

The Metropolitan Police said they were assessing entries which ‘relate to potential breaches of Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 in Downing Street’.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said they were assessing “a report of potential breaches of the Health Protection Regulations between June 2020 and May 2021 in Chequers, Buckinghamshire”.