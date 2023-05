Wanting a gig in Indonesia, Coldplay turns out to have been ignored by Jokowi

cold play will soon have its first concert in Indonesia in November 2023. But long before Coldplay concert In fact, this British group once offended President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This happened on September 18, 2021, when Coldplay invited Jokowi to join a coalition of climate supporters to address environmental damage. “@jokowi, would you join @bankimooncentre and the Indonesian climate support coalition in #GlobalCitizenLive to commit to this planet? Where you lead, others will follow,” Coldplay said via a Twitter account. This tweet was later uploaded by Instagram account @hai_online and discussed again by Navicula musician Gede Robi on Instagram account @robinavicula. The video evokes the old Coldplay tweet and regrets the attitude of Jokowi for not having answered the invitation. Gede Robi then considered the main theme and message of the Coldplay Spheres Tour 2023 concert to be a matter of problems climate changenot just a regular concert tour. He also regretted that netizens are discussing more about the Coldplay concert ticket war or war or other things. “We really like to get excited about things that are artificial ornaments. We were served real and delicious coffee, we always drink packets of instant coffee. No wonder bookstores in Indonesia are at a loss and closing,” a- he declared. This upload was later responded to by several Indonesian netizens. They also appreciated the campaign on climate change demanded by Coldplay. “Bener Bli, I saw Chris’ interview with Ms. Najwa Sihab on Ms. Nana’s YouTube channel, Chris said that the concert also supports the issue of climate change by saving some of the lighting used. I hope Bli-Robi and Indonesian musicians can also apply for that too, yeahhhhhh,” said one netizen. “In the past, Mas Chris once boasted that until Indonesia was able to solve the climate crisis in his country as much as possible, Coldplay would not hold a concert in Indonesia… reality? The climate and the environment are still chaotic. , but in the end they also have a concert here,” said another. “It’s not bad for us to be Coldplay fans, besides their relatable music, they also care about the environment! I hope Coldplay fans can emulate their eco-friendly lifestyle. environment,” said another. For your information, Coldplay concert will be held at Bung Karno Main Stadium (GBK), Jakarta on November 15, 2023. It’s just that Coldplay concert tickets are sold out now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.suara.com/read/2023/05/24/164501/mau-konser-di-indonesia-coldplay-ternyata-pernah-dicuekin-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos