Trump had an escalator. DeSantis had a seizure.





But if politics teaches one thing, it’s to never underestimate the power of novelty. DeSantis’ move was as unusual as Trump’s, whether it was timed correctly yet remains to be seen (he might have had a better shot if not for the brutal technical difficulties). One thing is clear, however: their announcements were as different as two events in recent political history. The man once considered Trump-lite has, in this sense, completely differentiated himself from his rival.

By the numbers:

Number of participants:

Trump: Dozens along the escalator, dozens at the event (Trump said thousands in his speech)

DeSantis: ~700,000 (before server crash), ~300,000 (after server crash)

Event duration:

Asset: 47 minutes

DeSantis: 1 hour 29 minutes

Event address:

Trump: 725 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY, 10022

DeSantis: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1PlKQpVkwLvxE/ (technical issues only); https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1eaJbrAlZjjJX/ (DeSantis speaking)

Setting:

Asset:

Christophe Gregoire/Getty Images

DeSantis:

Scott Olson/Getty Images

Introductory remarks:

Trump: Ivanka Trump, Executive Vice President of Development and Acquisitions, Trump Organization

DeSantis: David Sacks, Silicon Valley entrepreneur and DeSantis’ top donor; Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors and owner of Twitter

Most triumphant moment:

Trump: The end of his speech: Unfortunately, the American dream is dead. But if I’m elected president, I’ll bring him back bigger, better, and stronger than ever, and we’ll make America great again.

DeSantis: Part of his opening speech: My promise to you is this. If you appoint me, you can set your clock to January 20, 2025 at noon, because on the west side of the United States Capitol, I will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, no excuses. I will do the job.

Most embarrassing moment:

Trump: In the middle of a rant against former President Barack Obama, inviting him to play golf: Obama is going to play golf. He could be on one of my classes. I would invite him, I would say in fact. I’ve got the best courses in the world, so I’d say, you know what, if he wants, I’ve got one right by the White House, right on the Potomac. If he likes to play, that’s fine.

DeSantis: Aside from the painful technical difficulties getting started, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) breathlessly tells Musk that he owns a Tesla, and DeSantis jumps in to say he has the Tesla but that his license plate is Kentucky coal.

Main reaction of the public:

Trump: We want Trump!

DeSantis: It crashed again.

First reference to immigrants:

Trump: America has become a dumping ground for everyone else’s problems. When Mexico sends its people, it doesn’t send the best.

DeSantis: I invested a lot of my capital as governor of Florida in fighting illegal immigration. We banned shrine cities my freshman year. We just crafted a strong Florida Illegal Immigration Bill that works. I put marine resources in the Florida Keys to help the Coast Guard fend off boats from places like Haiti. I have people on the southern border right now helping Texas and we’ve even been able to relocate illegal aliens to places like Marthas Vineyard.

References to China:

Trump: 23

DeSantis: 0

References to All That Awakened:

Asset: 0

From Santis: 6

References to censorship:

Asset: 0

DeSantis: 5

References to Twitter:

Asset: 0

DeSantis: 5

References to a boundary wall:

Asset: 2

DeSantis: 2

References to Tom Brady:

Asset: 1

DeSantis: 0

Media references:

Asset: 0

From Santis: 10

Family references:

Trump: 8

DeSantis: 1

Number of family members present for the announcement:

Trump: 11

DeSantis: Unknown

Date of official announcement:

Trump: 16 minutes into speech

DeSantis: 25 minutes in the Twitter space

Some other notables in the room:

Trump: Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump, Jared Kushner

DeSantis: Caitlyn Jenner, Megyn Kelly, Eric Trump, Rudy Giuliani, TikTok’s Libs

Number of times Neil Young’s Rockin in the Free World has played:

Asset: 3

DeSantis: 0

Person next to him:

Asset:

The White House via Getty Images

DeSantis (virtually):

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2023/05/24/trump-desantis-presidential-announcement-comparison-00098667 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos