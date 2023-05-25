Turkish FM expects Erdogan to win over 56% in 2nd round





Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is confident that the incumbent president will win another term, given the turnout in the first round and the recent announcement of Sinan Ogan, both in favor of Erdogan.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, center, talks to Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics, second left, during a Resolute Support roundtable at NATO headquarters in Brussels on Tuesday December 1, 2015. (PA) Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu expects Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to win over 56% of the vote in the second round of elections, after beating opposition candidate Kemal KIlicdaroglu in the first round . “In the first round, 49.5% is a figure that not all world leaders can even dream of. As a result, the people showed their good will, but in the second round, as you can see, more than 56% will vote for the incumbent. Polls show a trend in this direction. People abroad are eager to vote,” Cavusoglu told Turkish TV. TV100 Tuesday. The third candidate in the first round, Sinan Ogan, on Monday announced his support for Erdogan in the upcoming second round and called on his supporters to vote for the incumbent president. He announced a series of conditions last week that would determine his decision to support any of the candidates, and also demanded that no ministerial seats be given to members of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party, which he said , is a political wing of the workers of Kurdistan. ‘ Party, which is designated as a terrorist organization in Türkiye. Read next: Nationalist votes up for grabs as Ince drops out of presidential race In the first round, Erdogan obtained 49.52% of the votes and Kilicdaroglu 44.88%. Ogan came in third with over 5%, making him a potential second-round creator on May 28. Earlier last week, Erdogan felt confident of emerging victorious in the next round of presidential elections after losing less than half a percent as the count was finalized. Erdogan said on Twitter: “The May 14 elections, one of the elections with the highest turnout in our history, took place in a festive atmosphere worthy of our democracy.” The May 14 election, one of the most popular elections in our history, was conducted with the caution and foresight of our beloved nation, in an atmosphere close to our democracy. — Recep Tayyip Erdogan (@RTErdogan) May 15, 2023 Although the president was unable to secure victory in the first round, marking the country’s first-ever runoff, which Turkey’s Supreme Election Council had scheduled for May 28, Erdogan felt the election marked a victory for “Turkish democracy and the Turkish nation”. .” Read next: Second round of elections in Turkey: a premonitory result? On the other hand, despite Erdogan’s statements, Kilicdaroglu said he was sure to win the second round of elections against incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. “We will definitely win the second round of elections, and everyone knows that,” said the Turkish opposition figure. “Erdogan couldn’t get what he wanted despite all his slander and insults.” “There was a huge voter turnout, and no one can claim victory,” said Turkey’s main opposition figure. “The results revealed that Erdogan could not gain the trust of the people, and votes for the Justice and Development Party declined,” he added.

