Imran Khan says party leaders are being forced to resign amid standoff with military





The standoff between Imran Khan’s party and the Pakistani army intensified after the May 9 violence in the country.

Islamabad:

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday senior leaders were under pressure to resign from his party amid a crackdown, as a former cabinet minister was the latest to quit.

Rights monitors said authorities have detained thousands of supporters of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party since days of street violence erupted following his brief arrest earlier this month.

Party spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, who served as information minister in Khan’s government, quit the party while general secretary Asad Umar, the former finance minister, said he would step down from his post. position but would remain at the PTI.

It came after senior vice president Shireen Mazari parted ways with Khan on Tuesday.

All three made their announcements after being released on allegations of inciting street violence following Khan’s arrest.

“This is a crackdown that I have never seen before in the history of Pakistan,” Khan said in a video address Wednesday night.

If you say you are part of the PTI, you will face oppression and violence, you will be locked up,” he said.

“If you say the magic words, ‘We are no longer at PTI,’ then you will be released.”

Khan said the crackdown targeted grassroots supporters, as well as officials.

“They put everyone in jail, I don’t even know who to contact anymore,” he said from his home in Lahore, in the east of the country.

Chaudhry announced his resignation on Twitter, decrying the civil unrest and saying he would be “taking a political break”.

Meanwhile, Umar held a press conference, saying he was not forced to take the decision to resign as general secretary.

Amnesty International said on Tuesday that “a veil of fear hangs over Khan’s supporters following the arbitrary arrests of numerous opposition leaders”.

“Authorities must stop repressing political opposition,” they said in a joint statement with other organizations, accusing the government of using “vague anti-terrorism laws” to justify the detentions.

Since being ousted from office, 70-year-old Khan has waged an unprecedented campaign of defiance against the mighty military establishment, long considered the power of Pakistan.

He accuses senior brass of orchestrating his downfall and even plotting an assassination attempt in November in which he was shot in the leg, allegations the army denies.

His arrest on corruption charges at the Islamabad High Court came just hours after he repeated the complaint and was seen by his party as an attempt to quash support ahead of elections due later in October.

People ransacked towns, burned down buildings, blocked roads and clashed with police outside military installations during unrest in which nine people were killed.

Khan was released from three days of police custody after the Supreme Court ruled the arrest unlawful.

The military has denied Khan’s claims that “agencies” planned the violence to smear his party.

Meanwhile, Islamabad has pledged to try in military courts those accused of violence against army installations.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

