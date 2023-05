Watch: Boris Johnson roasted for charging taxpayers $250,000 for his Partygate legal costs

“Why can’t he stand up for the British people, is it because he’s too weak?” Shameless charlatan Boris Johnson was roasted in Parliament today during PMQs for charging taxpayers the hefty £250,000 bill for his Partygate legal costs. Labor MP Karl Turner told the Commons: Workers cannot get legal aid if they earn £12,750 a year. So why is the Prime Minister making the British public foot the bill which I believe is currently over £250,000 for the Right Honorable MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislips who claimed a false investigation. Why can’t he defend the British people, is it because he’s too weak? Rishi Sunak said in response that it was a long-established process whereby former ministers are backed by legal representation to deal with issues related to their tenure. Turner previously tabled a motion earlier today calling on the former prime minister to foot the bill as he makes millions of pounds cashing in on his time at No 10. This weeks #PMQs question of the week goes to @KarlTurnerMP 🔥🔥🔥 ‘Legal aid is barred from working people earring £12k+ , yet Boris Johnson is getting £250,000 legal costs at cost to the taxpayer’#EnoughIsEnough #GeneralElectionNow pic.twitter.com/ayOmBiz7DQ — kerry ✊💙Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) May 24, 2023 This weeks #PMQs question of the week goes to @KarlTurnerMP 🔥🔥🔥 ‘Legal aid is barred from working people earring £12k+ , yet Boris Johnson is getting £250,000 legal costs at cost to the taxpayer’#EnoughIsEnough #GeneralElectionNow pic.twitter.com/ayOmBiz7DQ — kerry ✊💙Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) May 24, 2023 The rising costs of Johnson’s legal fees led to a number of MPs calling on Johnson to foot his own bill. Labors Angela Rayner said last week: This murky arrangement that left taxpayers footing the bill for Boris Johnson’s partygate defense fund is not only unprecedented, but without justification. “With working families facing a cost of living crisis, it’s hard to believe they should have written a blank check for those legal terms as the ex-Prime Minister gets richer. “Rishi Sunak must explain why he has failed to stop this brazen scheme and take immediate action to ensure that his disgraced predecessor returns this money to the public treasury. Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward As you are here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media that challenges hateful rights rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost. Were not funded by billionaire donors, but rely on readers contributing whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do is not free and we operate with few means. Can you help by contributing as little as 1 per week to help us survive? Whatever you can do, we really appreciate it – and we’ll make sure your money goes as far as it can go to delivering hard-hitting news.

