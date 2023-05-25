Does Florida Governor Ron DeSantis stand a chance against Donald Trump?





It was one of Washington’s worst-kept secrets and on Wednesday it finally became official: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis joined the group of Republican presidential candidates challenging Donald Trump for the 2024 nomination. But will DeSantis, who has presented himself as a more electable version of Trump, be able to convince the GOP?

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has all the elite credentials of a prototypical US presidential candidate, from graduating with honors from Yale and Harvard Law School to earning a bronze star for meritorious service in the military. And Trump, who announced his presidential bid in November, certainly senses the danger.

For months now, the former president has tried to preempt a potential presidential bid by DeSantis by trying to undermine him with verbal abuse. Amid reports that the Florida governor was just hours away from announcing his candidacy, Trump launched a new round of attacks on Wednesday, calling DeSantis “disloyal.”

He was, and is, a follower of the horrible RINO (Republican in name only) Paul Ryan, and others too numerous to mention, Trump wrote.

Also, he is in desperate need of a personality transplant and to my knowledge they are not yet medically available. A disloyal person!

But DeSantis is preparing for the fight. In the weeks leading up to the announcement, he toured the United States, including states that hold early nominating contests, including Iowa and New Hampshire.

But perhaps more importantly, he waited for the Florida Legislature to hand him a string of political victories to give him conservative credibility, including a six-week abortion ban, making it easier to carry concealed weapons. by Floridians and eliminating funding for diversity programs at public universities.

In late April, he also made his first trip abroad since 2019 to meet the Japanese prime minister, a move the New York Times called an effort to bolster his foreign policy credentials ahead of a House run. White. DeSantis had faced a barrage of criticism from fellow Republicans after calling Russia’s war in Ukraine a territorial dispute. The outrage forced DeSantis to quickly backtrack on the comment.

While in Japan, the Republican hopeful said he hopes the United States will support Japan every step of the way as it faces growing challenges from North Korea and the United States. China.

Walk a fine line

To win the Republican race, however, DeSantis will have to walk a fine line, given that Trump still wields some influence as a kingmaker.

DeSantis, for example, deftly dodged the question of whether he thinks the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, but also embraced some of the more extreme ideas advanced by Holocaust deniers. In a Nov. 6, 2020, interview with the South Florida Sun Sentinel three days after the presidential vote and the day before his call, Joe Biden DeSantis suggested that state legislatures could overturn the results by nominating pro-Trump voters regardless the result of the vote. .

But DeSantis must also keep enough distance from Trump to appeal to voters who have turned their back on him.

He could perhaps count on the support of the Republican Party’s many Never Trumpers, some of whom have since voted for the Democrats, giving him broader national appeal.

Culture Wars

During his tenure as Governor of Florida, the 44-year-old also embraced many far-right culture war arguments, going full anti-mask during the Covid-19 pandemic and banning schools from teaching critical race theory (CRT) the idea that racial inequality is systemic and therefore intrinsic to, for example, the American criminal justice system although CRT has no formal place in school curricula.

He was behind a campaign to ban math books in his wacky state and a controversial bill in Florida that limited discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. public schools, dubbed the Dont Say Gay Bill.

DeSantis is currently in a pitched battle with Walt Disney Co over the company’s criticism of the law and has filed a federal lawsuit accusing DeSantis of arming the state government to punish his operations.

And even before the U.S. Supreme Court decided to overturn Roe vWade, DeSantis weighed in on the abortion debate by signing a law banning the procedure after 15 weeks and has since signed a bill banning them after six weeks.

In September last year, DeSantis came under fire for relocating unsuspecting migrants to Democratic states in a costly and, for many critics, cruel political stunt designed to play with the anti-immigration right. DeSantis faced a subsequent investigation by the Treasury Department over whether he misused federal pandemic relief funds to fly two planes of Venezuelan migrants to Marthas Vineyard.

Trump light?

DeSantis has adopted Trump’s combative style and many of his policies, but there are notable differences as well. supported legislation to combat sea level rise and protect the Everglades.

Trump, for his part, criticized DeSantis’ abortion ban as too harsh.

DeSantis also backed tougher sanctions on Russia while Trump said Ukraine should seek a deal with Vladimir Putin.

The fact that DeSantis waited to throw his hat in the ring, however, gave Trump more time to attack him publicly, which may have cost him in national polls.

In a May 24 survey published by CNN, Trump still held the lead with the support of 53% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters in the primary, while DeSantis got less than half, or 26%.

From Harvard to Gitmo

When DeSantis was sworn in as governor in 2019, he was, at 40, Florida’s youngest governor in a century. Faculty of Law (he graduated with honors from both).

DeSantis graduated from Naval Justice School in 2005 and was assigned the following year to serve as a military attorney at Guantanamo Bay Detention Center, Cuba, where his responsibilities included ensuring detainees were treated. according to law, according to an account in the Tampa Bay Times. He then served as legal adviser to the SEAL commander in charge of a special operations force in Fallujah during the influx of American troops into Iraq in 2007.

After active duty, DeSantis served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of Florida.

A former guest columnist for right-wing periodicals like the National Review and the Washington Times, DeSantis sought to detail how former US President Barack Obama deviated from American fundamentals in his 2011 book, “Dreams from Our Founding Fathers: First Principles in the Age of Obama”.

DeSantis was first elected to Congress in 2012 as a representative for Florida’s Sixth District. During his first term, he co-founded the Freedom Caucus, a group of far-right conservative lawmakers. He also became a frequent guest on Fox News and garnered support from the vehemently anti-Obama right-wing Tea Party before winning re-election in 2016.

By the time Trump became president in 2017, DeSantis was one of his most vocal supporters. And he had Trump’s backing when he announced he was running for governor of Florida, winning the job the following year.

But the similarities between the two men, once sources of affinity, quickly turned sour.

Several US media quoted sources in Trump’s circle as saying he was unhappy with DeSantis’ rise. The Washington Post reported that Trump called the governor “ingrateful,” telling his advisers, “I created him.”

And in what has been widely seen as a snub over past midterms, Trump announced he would speak at a Miami rally for Sen. Marco Rubio the weekend just before the day election, but made no mention of addressing Florida crowds in support of DeSantis.

DeSantis, for his part, backed a Republican Senate candidate from Colorado who said he would “actively” campaign against Trump if he runs again in 2024.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, Reuters)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20230524-does-florida-governor-ron-desantis-stand-a-chance-against-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos