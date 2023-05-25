Imran Khan sets two conditions for quitting politics – Pakistan





Pakistan President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he is ready to form a committee for talks with powerful quarters and is ready to step back if that panel is convinced on two points.

He addressed his supporters shortly after PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry quit the party.

He said he is ready to form a committee to talk to whoever holds power.

I form this committee and I say two things. If they convince him that they have a solution and that the country can function better without Imran Khan, or if they convince him what benefit Pakistan will gain from holding an election in October.

Convince us of these two things, and I am ready to retreat for the good of the country, he added.

I am forming a committee and I will announce it tomorrow, announced the former Prime Minister.

He urged the Supreme Court (SC) to act to save the remnants of democracy in Pakistan.

The President of the PTI said that unity among the judges of the highest court is the most important thing today, otherwise the law of the jungle will continue to prevail in the country.

Imran Khan expressed his preparedness in case of action against him, stating, I sit ready for them, whenever they come for me. I stay prepared every day.

He criticized the coercion and tactics used to force individuals out of the PTI, calling it a form of enslavement.

The PTI President urged his supporters not to succumb to fear, saying: You were not born for this. When a nation submits to fear, it leads to its demise.

He emphasized his tough stance, stating that he would rather die than accept slavery.

Addressing his supporters, he reassured them that he would not lose hope and would continue to fight until the end. He encouraged the nation not to accept defeat in any way.

Imran Khan also said that those who think they can crush the idea of ​​freedom through oppression must understand that this can never happen.

Despite departures and resignations from the PTI, the former prime minister expressed hope that whoever his party’s ticket holder is will win the election because the people have decided.

He expressed his disappointment that in a bid to sideline him, the country is sinking and people are facing economic hardship.

He said detained members of his party were treated inhumanely and those who agreed to leave received a clean bill of everything.

The president of the PTI claimed that whenever an investigation occurs, it will be established that the May 9 arson was planned in advance.

He also questioned journalists and human rights organizations about their silence on the atrocities committed against PTI workers.

Imran Khan remarked that Shireen Mazari had been subjected to cruel treatment and he expressed his satisfaction that she had decided to leave politics and free herself from the suffering she had endured.

He called the Shireens quitting politics a loss not only for the PTI but also for Pakistani politics.

Imran Khan said the people were deprived of their basic rights and the law of the jungle prevailed in the country.

He asked why no investigation had been opened into the killing of 25 peaceful protesters who lost their lives due to direct law enforcement (LEA) fire on May 9.

The ex-prime minister said members of his party are under an exceptional level of pressure, as they are threatened with various consequences, including the destruction of their properties and businesses, as well as possible kidnapping of their children.

