editorial | Shared task: Narendra Modi succeeded where Indira Gandhi failed





At a time when political observers debate whether India today is a fully-fledged electoral autocracy or a twilight democracy, one inevitably returns to that other disastrous period when the nation was in the grip of a dictatorship. . Almost five decades ago, Indira Gandhi declared an internal state of emergency, jailed political opponents, trade unionists and student activists, suspended civil liberties. The emergency was simple police rule and markedly different from the creeping and insidious authoritarianism behind the veneer of democratic functioning that is the operating mode Today. Indira Gandhi wanted to retain power through intimidation and fear. At the same time, she desperately sought to legitimize her illegal rule through critical amendments to the Constitution. The 39th Amendment, for example, provided that the election of the Prime Minister could not be challenged in the Supreme Court, but only in a body constituted by Parliament. It was also when a lily-livered Supreme Court, with the honorable exception of Justice HR Khanna, decided in a have a body petition that detentions without trial were legal under the state of emergency. After the success of the war against Pakistan in 1971, Indira Gandhi was compared to the goddess Durga. But she made no effort to mobilize the support of the people to beautify her image. The emergency severely eroded his popularity, as confirmed by the debacle of Congress in the 1977 election. Narendra Modi, on the other hand, succeeded where Indira Gandhi failed: he became synonymous with the nation. While India is Indira and Indira is India, the trope remained focused among Congressional sycophants of the day, Modi being identified as the guardian and benefactor of the nation. How else to explain the relentless idolatry of a man who has brought misery to millions through demonetization and the inept handling of the pandemic, under whose watch there has been relentless persecution of minorities, dissidents and dalits as well as record unemployment? Modi has, with calculated ruthlessness, covered most of the bases to secure formidable power over the regime. He is the quintessential cult figure in a country of idol worshippers. Personality worship is a perverse form of bhakti where man replaces god. Ambedkar had warned against such devotion as it is a dangerous attribute to imbibe politics and a sure path to degradation and eventual dictatorship. The Modi cult was choreographed to perfection by publicists and event planners. An aura of mystery and distinction has been built around the high priest of Hindutva. He has used his charisma and oratorical skills to attract a wide audience that shares his nationalist fervor, his hostility towards Jawaharlal Nehru and what he stands for, and a thinly disguised animosity towards minorities. As with many cult leaders, his image is peppered with footnotes of past struggles, he is said to have sold tea as a child at a train station and gone to jail for satyagraha for the independence of Bangladesh. The ideological foundation of Modis’ rule rests on the vision of Hindutva as propagated by VD Savarkar. The effective execution of such a radical ideological transformation is only possible through the Orwellian route of an authoritarian state. The Modi regime has taken imperious control of almost every aspect of governance. The media have become the proverbial stenographers of power; the bureaucracy has outdone itself by licking its tongue; the forces of order have become the threatening henchmen of the regime; even the Electoral Commission, it is claimed, no longer operates independently. The emergency was so far a dark chapter in India’s history. But the people restored our democracy. We are now in a darker place, an electoral autocracy that has co-opted institutions of governance to restrict freedoms. The poison injected into our collective bloodstream is here to stay, regardless of what happens politically in the future. Mathew John is a former civil servant

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/opinion/shared-stain-narendra-modi-has-succeeded-where-indira-gandhi-failed/cid/1939426 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos