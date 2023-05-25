Politics
Elections in Turkey: far-right Victory Party backs Erdogan’s challenger
IZMIR, Turkey Turkey’s far-right Victory Party backed opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu on Tuesday in a move that could help him close the 5% gap with the frontrunner, incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in the second round on Sunday.
The gesture is expected to offset the support Erdogan has received from Sinan Ogan, the third presidential candidate who garnered 5.2% of mainly nationalist and protest votes in the first round on May 14. Soon after, the nationalist ATA Alliance of four small parties which aligned Ogan as its candidate collapsed and Ogan threw his support behind Erdogan while Vecdet Ozs’ Justice Party and the Victory Party of Umit Ozdags favored Kilicdaroglu.
Ozdag, the architect of the nationalist ATA alliance and the leader of its largest party, told the camera that he and Kilicdaroglu had agreed to a seven-point protocol under which 13 million refugees, especially Syrians, would be sent home within a year.
But the former international relations professor was quick to add that the procedure would be done in accordance with international law and ensure they would be safe in their home country.
If you want your mothers, daughters and wives to be safe on the streets, if you want Turkey’s economy to thrive without the $10 billion strings we pay every year to support refugees, and if you don’t want Turkey becomes an immigration country, vote for Kilicdaroglu, Ozdag said, accusing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of not having a refugee return policy.
Since its inception in August 2021, the Ozdags Victory Party has waged an aggressive anti-immigration campaign, with videos that show a dystopian future in which Arabic is the official language in Turkey and Turks are reduced to manual jobs while the Syrians run the country. Earlier this year, he launched a donation campaign urging his supporters to buy bus tickets to send back Syrian refugees and those who support refugee rights in Syria. The party won 2.2% of the vote in the legislative elections, leaving it below the 7% threshold.
Analysts are divided on whether Ozdag is an asset to Kilicdaroglu or whether his alliance would cost him the backing of the pro-Kurdish People’s Democracy Party (HDP), which backed Kilicdaroglu in the first round. At least 8% of Kilicdaroglus 44.9% votes came from supporters of the HDP, which ran in the parliamentary race as Green Left and won 62 seats. Ozdag opposed Kurdish rights such as education in their language and more authority for local governments, calling it separatism.
The HDP and the Green Left announced that they had convened their central executive committees to assess the situation. A brief statement issued late Wednesday said they considered parts of the protocol “undemocratic” but would state their final position on what position they would take in the second round on Thursday, May 25.
But Pervin Buldan, the co-chairman of the HDP who was in the eastern city of Mardin with newly elected MPs, said the HDP’s mission was to end the rule of Erdogan and the AKP in the second round of the 28 May, hinting that support for Kilicdaroglu would continue.
To prevent the alienation of Kurdish and liberal votes, the CHP denied rumors that Ozdag had been promised the post of interior minister for his support.
The party also sought to clarify an article in the Kilicdaroglu-Ozdag protocol that promised an effective fight against all terrorist groups that target state integrity, explicitly naming the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), supporters of the religious US-based Sunni Fethullah. Gulen, whom Ankara accuses of orchestrating the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey, and the Islamic State. The article specified that local administrators who cooperate with these groups would be replaced by state-appointed administrators only by court order. The CHP pointed to the requirement of a court ruling to distinguish it from the removal of Kurdish mayors in the southeastern provinces by presidential decree under the AKP regime.
Omer Celik, the spokesman for the ruling AKP, was quick to attack Kilicdaroglus’ alliance with Ozdag. Kilicdaroglu’s candidacy went bankrupt, Celik said. He has adopted a line close to far-right parties in Europe.
Politics get ugly with fabricated videos, insults, libel suits
As Turkey enters the final stretch of presidential elections, politics have become tougher with name-calling, accusations of fraud and libel suits. Kilicdaroglu, whose restraint and subdued tone was replaced by a more aggressive style after the first round, accused Erdogan of being a ‘fabricator’ after Erdogan admitted to using a doctored video to allege opposition links with the PKK. The doctored video, screened by Erdogan for supporters a week before the first round, shows PKK militants and their commander-in-chief Murat Karayilan chanting Kilicdaroglus’s campaign.
In an interview with state-run TRT on Monday, Erdogan admitted that the editing was done by smart young people from the AKP, but insisted that the connection between the CHP and the PKK was real.
Kilicdaroglu announced on Wednesday that he would sue Erdogan for 1,000,000 Turkish liras ($50,000) and donate it to the families of Turkish soldiers who died in the fight against the PKK.
In addition, the arch-conservative and notoriously misogynistic AKP-allied Huda-Par party said it had filed a complaint against Meral Aksener, the party’s only female chairperson among mainstream parties, for insulting them. Angered by Huda-Pars’ social policy of finding guardians or protectors for women without families in a television program, Aksener called Huda-Pars members idiots who need guardians themselves.
