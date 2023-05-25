Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces 2024 presidential race





Ron vs. Don is on!

Ending months of speculation, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared his candidacy for president on Wednesday, setting off a seismic clash with former President Donald Trump for GOP supremacy.

Well, I’m running for President of the United States to lead our great American comeback, DeSantis, 44, told billionaire Elon Musk during an audio-only Spaces Twitter event hours after filing paperwork with the Federal Election Commission.

Governing is not entertainment, DeSantis said in an obvious jab at Trump. It’s not about building a brand or signaling a virtue. It’s about delivering results and our results in Florida are second to none.

The governor also said, in a shot at Trump’s eligibility: If you nominate me, you can set your clocks back to January 20, 2025, at noon, because on the west side of the US Capitol I will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. No excuses, I’ll do the job.

DeSantis scheduled the appearance of the 6 p.m. audio stream with Musk was delayed by more than 20 minutes as a flood of listeners broke the link. He eventually appeared for more than an hour and took questions from conservative figures, including activist Chris Rufo and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).

Trump responded with a rant of comments on his own Truth Social network, including tweeting a meme of a rocket exploding at launch serving to poke fun at both Musk and the governors, in addition to a hard-to-follow fictional deployment. . dialogue involving North Korean tyrant Kim Jong Un.

Rob, my red button is bigger, better, stronger and works (TRUTH!), not yours! (from my conversation with soon-to-be friend Kim Jung Un from North Korea!), the ex-president wrote.

Trump added: [South Carolina Sen.] Tim Scotts presidential pitch, even with the broken microphone (don’t pay the contractor, Tim!), was by far the best presidential pitch of the week. Robs was a disaster!

DeSantis sought to position himself as a champion of many of the same policies as Trump, minus the drama, even at one point appropriating his border wall promise during the Twitter chat, saying, “We’re going to shut down the border, build a border wall and hold the drug cartels accountable.

Look, we know our country is going in the wrong direction. We see it with our eyes and we feel it in our bones, the Yale University and Harvard Law School graduate said in his first public comments as a nominee.

Our southern borders have collapsed, drugs are pouring into the country, our cities are hollowed out by rising crime. The federal government is making it harder for the average family to make ends meet and achieve and maintain a middle class lifestyle and our president he lacks vigor and flounders in the face of our nation’s challenges and he draws inspiration of the awake crowd.

DeSantis is the father of three young children, ages 2 to 5, and is widely seen as Trump’s main rival for the Republican nomination. Dozens of early-voting state lawmakers in Iowa and New Hampshire preemptively approved it this month.

The governor’s wife, Casey, 42, is a glamorous former local TV presenter and key adviser.

He describes himself as coming from a blue-collar background before joining the Ivy League playing college baseball. His mother was a nurse, and his father installed Nielsen TV filing boxes in the Orlando and Tampa areas.

Most national polls show DeSantis trailing Trump by double digits, but supporters note the contest is in its early stages and Trump is mired in legal uncertainty.

President Biden, 36, DeSantis senior is already the oldest president ever at 80 and would be 86 if he completes a second term. Trump, 76, would be 82 when he leaves office.

While DeSantis supporters expect a bump from his statement, he still faces an uphill battle to supplant Trump as party leader.

After barely beating Democratic challenger Andrew Gillum in his 2018 gubernatorial run, DeSantis rose to national prominence with his unapologetic conservatism and pugnacious style.

He became a vocal culture warfare general, vowing to fight woke incursions into public life and passing laws on everything from abortion to teaching gender identity in schools.

Marketing Florida as an oasis of freedom at the height of the COVID-19 crisis, DeSantis took a softer line on coronavirus restrictions and vaccination mandates.

Those decisions, he said, sparked a continued population and economic boom as emigrants from the Blue State fled to the Sunshine State.

DeSantis served nearly six years in the House of Representatives after deployments to Iraq and Guantanamo Bay and for months cast himself as Trump’s likely top challenger.

Trump attacked DeSantis as an establishment Republican and lambasted him again on Wednesday using the nickname DeSanctimonious.

I would personally like to congratulate Rob DeSanctimonious for finally announcing that he will be running for President of the United States, Trump wrote on social media.

Hopefully he will get all the experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists and radical left crazies in our country, otherwise he will never know the kind of work he does. These Lowlifes & Misfits are far worse than the rulers of hostile foreign countries. They must be soundly defeated in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Trump recently ripped the governor over what the ex-president considered a condescending moral tone about his alleged date with porn star Stormy Daniels.

Some polls showed DeSantis and Trump were essentially tied earlier this year, but the RealClearPolitics poll average shows Trump built a wide lead that he now has up to 34.4% after Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg l indicted in late March under a new trade records theory over 2016 hush-money payments to Daniels and another woman. Trump said it was part of a “witch hunt” that he said includes ongoing investigations into his handling of classified records and his efforts to reverse his 2020 election defeat.

Trump faces an interim trial date in March 2024 halfway through the GOP primaries.

A Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday found Trump leading the Republican field nationally with 56% support, followed by DeSantis at 25% and former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC) at 3%.

DeSantis, however, touted his 20-point beating of Democratic gubernatorial challenger Charlie Crist in November as proof of his electoral might, and routinely tears apart the GOP defeat culture.

Asked about the Democratic attacks, DeSantis said on the Musk-hosted webcast that he claimed the banned books in schools were a hoax and authorities simply allowed parents to do so if the material was not age appropriate.

The whole book ban is a hoax. There hasn’t been a single book banned in the state of Florida. You can go buy or use whatever book you want, he said. What we’ve done is give parents the opportunity to review the curriculum to find out what books are being used in school, and then make sure those books meet state standards, our age and to our development.

He also denied banning the teaching of African-American history, saying he had in fact decided to restrict the labeling of children as oppressors or oppressed based on their race while allowing the teaching of slavery and the civil rights movement.

In the same bill that banned critical race theory, we required in-depth teaching about racial discrimination that has occurred in American history and Florida history standards require that all of these topics, from slavery to reconstruction and segregation, be taught, DeSantis said.

DeSantis also ridiculed the NAACP for a recent travel warning against visiting his state.

“The head of the NAACP lives in Florida and a lot of their board members posted on social media while I was on vacation as governor in Florida where they seem to be having a really good time,” he said. declared.

Biden previewed some Democratic barbs a few weeks ago at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, where he highlighted the governor’s clash with Disney over the so-called ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law. of the state that restricts discussion of sexuality and gender identity in schools. This policy initially only applied to the third year before being extended last month to cover middle and high schools.

I had a lot of Ron DeSantis jokes ready, but Mickey Mouse beat him, he got there first, Biden said at the gala, adding: After his re-election as governor, he was asked if he had a warrant. He said no, I’m straight.

The Floridian is expected to win endorsements from key party figures who declined support until he officially entered the race and the pro-DeSantis super PAC has many alumni from Trump’s former campaign and administration, such as spokesman Steve Cortes and the former Homeland Security official. Ken Cucinelli.

Although DeSantis enjoys strong support in the state legislature, Trump enjoys the support of a majority of the Floridas House delegation in Washington.

