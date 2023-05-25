Russia expects trade with China to hit record $200 billion in 2023







hong kong

CNN

—

Trade between Russia and China is expected to reach a new record high of $200 billion this year, according to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin during his trip to China, as Moscow faces growing isolation from the West. Russia has been hit by unprecedented Western sanctions since unleashing a devastating war on Ukraine and shut out of much of the global economy. But China, which has declared no limits to its friendship with its northern neighbor, has thrown the Kremlin an economic lifeline, tempering the impact of its banishment from the global financial system. Last year, bilateral trade jumped nearly 30% to a record $190 billion, mainly boosted by China’s purchase of Russian energy. This year, their trade has continued to soar, up 41% in the first four months, according to figures from China Customs. I believe that this year we will be able to meet the targets set by the leaders of the two countries and bring total trade to $200 billion, Mishustin said during a speech at China Business Forum on Tuesday. -Russian in Shanghai, according to the Chinese state. run world times. It will be a year ahead of the schedule set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in 2019. Energy cooperation with China remains Russia’s top priority, Mishustin said. Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Mishustin in Beijing on Wednesday and said the country is willing to work with Russia to promote their pragmatic cooperation in various fields and take it to a new level, according to Reuters. Mishustin, meanwhile, said the two governments were making a coordinated effort to implement the agreements reached between Xi and Putin during their March meeting at a supreme level, according to the Russian state news agency. TASS. The prime minister also stressed that his relations were at an unprecedented level and in mutual respect for each other’s interests, TASS reported. Mishustin is also expected to meet Xi on Wednesday. Russia has overtaken Saudi Arabia to become China’s biggest crude oil supplier since February, according to most statistics from Chinese customs authorities. The two countries also planned to build the Power-of-Siberia 2 gas pipeline to deliver more Russian gas to China via Mongolia. The project is not yet finalized. But Putin said in March that the three countries had reached all agreements on the completion of the gas pipeline and that Russia would deliver at least 98 billion cubic meters of gas to China by 2030. Alexander Novak, Russian Deputy Prime Minister, said Russia’s energy supply to China could increase by around 40% this year, the Global Times reported. The $200 billion figure also means China will buy more agricultural products from Russia and Chinese companies will produce more cars locally in the country, the newspaper quoted other Russian officials as saying at the forum. The two countries will also strengthen their financial cooperation, Mishustin said. Andrey Kostin, CEO of Russia’s state bank VTB, told the forum that Russia’s central bank stored the yuan and provided the yuan and the ruble for more than 70 percent of trade between the two countries.

