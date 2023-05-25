Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces new allegations of breaching COVID law





Boris Johnson, who was forced to resign as UK Prime Minister last year following controversies including the partygate scandal of parties breaking COVID law in Downing Street, has been referred to the police for further allegations that he may have broken pandemic lockdown rules. While Johnson dismissed the allegations as ‘bizarre and unacceptable’, the UK Cabinet Office is said to have passed on entries from its then-ministerial diary due to concerns over certain visits to his prime minister’s country residence during the lockdown. The Times newspaper, which first reported the development on Tuesday, said Johnson, 58, was referred to Thames Valley police because his departmental diary revealed visits by family and friends to Checkers at a when there were strict restrictions on mixing between households to contain the spread of the coronavirus. “In accordance with the requirements of the Civil Service Code, this material has been passed on to the relevant authorities, and it is now their business,” the Cabinet Office said. He said the information came to light during the process of preparing evidence to be submitted to the COVID Inquiry, an independent review of the UK’s handling of the pandemic and its impact. Johnson, however, complained of a ‘politically motivated deal’ and insisted that all the events in question were within the rules, either because they took place outside or were under the control of another “legal exception”. “The Cabinet Office’s assertion that there have been other breaches of COVID rules is totally untrue,” Johnson’s spokesperson said. “Lawyers have reviewed the events in question and advise that they were legal. No contact was made with Mr Johnson until these incorrect allegations were made to the police and the [Parliament] Privileges Committee. It is both bizarre and unacceptable,” the spokesperson said. The latest decision was claimed to be an attempt to prolong an ongoing parliamentary inquiry into Johnson’s conduct by the House of Commons Privileges Committee. The cross-party panel is investigating whether Johnson knowingly misled Parliament about what he knew about law-breaking parties and gatherings in Downing Street during the lockdown. Johnson’s lawyers have since written to police “to explain in detail why the Cabinet Office is entirely wrong in its assertions”. Police said they are currently “assessing” the concerns and no formal investigation has been opened.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/world-news/uk-ex-pm-boris-johnson-faces-new-covid-law-breach-claims/articleshow/100471974.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos