Trump team trolls Ron DeSantis launch





WASHINGTON Nobody liked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign launch more than former President Donald Trump.

“Wow. The launch of DeSanctus TWITTER is a DISASTER!” Trump wrote on the Truth social media platform. “His whole campaign will be a disaster. BE CAREFUL!”

Schadenfreude, the German word for enjoying another’s failure, might understate the joy Trump and his team felt as DeSantis’ Twitter audio chat with billionaire SpaceX founder Elon Musk didn’t go down well. failed to take off for about 20 minutes.

As hundreds of thousands of listeners tuned out, Trump allies shared images to represent their excitement: a glass of wine and a laughing tears emoji among them. Trump quickly posted a video on Truth Social that showed contrasting footage from his loud campaign announcement last year and a Twitter screen showing the DeSantis “Preparing to launch” discussion.

But Trump advisers also used the moment to say the fault reflected DeSantis and his operation as a whole.

“Glitchy. Technical issues. Uncomfortable silences. Complete launch failure,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said. “And that’s just the candidate.”

Karoline Leavitt, spokeswoman for the pro-Trump political committee Make America Great Again Inc., said in a statement that the episode showed Trump was the right person to win the nomination and the presidency.

“Ron DeSanti’s botched campaign announcement is yet another example of why he’s just not ready for the job,” Leavitt said. “The stakes are too high and the fight to save America is too critical to bet on a rookie who is clearly not ready for prime time.”

In the end, DeSantis and Musk were able to broadcast their conversation, which was moderated by Musk’s pal and DeSantis fan David Sacks on Twitter. DeSantis began by reciting a version of his stump speech that is new to many Americans but familiar to his most ardent supporters.

His team described tech issues as a sign of success, with a senior campaign official saying DeSantis “broke the internet”.

The launch issue came after several months of DeSantis watching his poll numbers plummet. Trump now consistently claims more than half of Republican primary voters in national polls, and DeSantis’ average is closer to 21%, according to Real Clear Politics.

DeSantis will meet with fundraisers and donors this week in Miami as part of his campaign rollout.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/trump-team-trolls-ron-desantis-launch-rcna82446 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos