Amien Rais says President Jokowi’s future will be bleak





OFFENSIVE – Amien Rais said the future of Joko Widodo or Jokowi will be bleak. On his YouTube account, Amien Rais is sure that Jokowi will have a dark life later. There is a foreign saying that chickens came home to roost, so the chicken returns to its roost, according to Malcolm X, all bad deeds, deeds and deeds done by someone will definitely punish the perpetrator of crime, said Amien Rais, launching a voice.com (BantenNews.co.id network), Wednesday (5/25/2023). Chairman of the Shura Council of the Ummat Party also mentioned the corruption in Indonesia under the leadership of Jokowi. Amien Rais felt that Jokowi’s government was very bad at handling corruption based on important documents written by several national and academic figures in Indonesia. As far as I know, there are no documents as objective and honest as those written by some of the nation’s elders that contain constructive criticisms and corrections to national developments during the Jokowi era. The document is titled Partnership for Governance Reform which will be drafted in 2021, he explained. According to Amien Rais, the document he used as the basis for his statement explained that corruption under Jokowi’s leadership was protected by the state. “When it comes to the courts, major corruption cases often evaporate without follow-up, there is no culture of shame that embarrasses corrupters, so the crime of corruption that weakens the nation and the state and hurts the people’s sense of justice is considered poor,” he added. he said. Corruption in Indonesia is captured and protected by the state, which makes it very difficult to dismantle and defeat. “The term has been closed so that the forces dismantling it are as if there is no hope,” he explained. Amien Rais revealed that the depravity in the handling of corruption during the Jokowi era was exemplified by the decline in the Corruption Perceptions Index in Indonesia. This, according to Amien, places Indonesia among the most corrupt countries in the world. Thus, the Corruption Perceptions Index for 2022 fell from 38 to 34. Indonesia is one of the most rundown and corrupt countries in the world, he said. Therefore, Jokowi must take advantage of the remaining mandate to bring justice to the people. So watch out Pak Jokowi, you can’t escape the People’s Court and the Historical Court. So, if I may say so, use the remaining 15 months of your power to bring justice to the Indonesian people, he said. Leave your service to the political oligarchy and economic affairs, added Amien Rais. (Red)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bantennews.co.id/amien-rais-sebut-masa-depan-presiden-jokowi-bakal-suram/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos