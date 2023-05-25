A batsman’s paradise or a bowler’s humble home? CHECK Ahmedabad Pitch Record, Stats & More





Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, GT vs MI: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai have crushed Lucknow Super Giants with a massive…

Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Report, GT vs MI: Five-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians crushed Lucknow Super Giants by a whopping 81-point margin in the Eliminator to secure a place in the season’s Qualifier 2. The team managed by Rohit Sharma will now face defending champions Gujarat Titans on Friday, Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Although GT fell to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifying 1, the team managed by Hardik Pandya gave themselves a second chance to challenge for the title by finishing first in the championship stage. Check out the full pitch report, stats and records from Narendra Modi Stadium below. Follow the IPL 2023 LIVE updates with InsideSport.IN You got the exact kind of mangoes you deserved, netizens troll Naveen ul Haq after LSG suffered embarrassing Eliminator loss LSG vs MI HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2023 Eliminator: MI WIN by 81 runs, Akash Madhwal SCALPS fifer to Break LSGs Backbone Presentation report: The Narendra Modi Stadium surface has so far been batter-friendly, but it has also given new bowlers a bit of help. In the IPL, the average score of the first inning is 168, while the average score of the second inning is 155. But in 2023, the first batter gives an average score of 187. The chasing teams have won three of the six matches played on the site. in the 2023 season, as the defending team also won three times. Statistics and records: Matches: 25

First beater won: 12

Chasing won: 13

Highest total: 227/2 by GT against LSG in 2023

Highest chase: 207/7 by KKR against GT in 2023

Lowest total: 102 All Out by RR against SRH in 2014

Lowest Total Defended: 130 by DC against GT in 2023

Average score of the 1st round: 168 GT vs MI Probable Playing XIs: Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami Bombay Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS/Follow the IPL 2023 live updates with InsideSport.IN

