Trump Mocks Ron DeSantis’ 2024 Campaign Announcement – Rolling Stone





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ high-profile campaign launch was a shit show, largely due to technical issues with Elon Musk’s Twitter spaces. Donald Trump seemed to enjoy his opponent’s disastrous 2024 rollout, taking to Truth Social to poke fun at the Florida governor while posting a pair of new attack ads. “Wow! The launch of DeSanctus TWITTER is a DISASTER!” the former president wrote. “His whole campaign will be a disaster. SHOW!”

Trump also trolled DeSantis by praising Tim Scott for having “by far the best presidential launch of the week,” while calling DeSantis a “disaster” and posting a video of a SpaceX rocket, owned by Musk, collapsing and crashing. exploding with the words “Ron!” 2024″ superimposed on the fuselage. He even shared a video ridiculing the technical issues on Twitter by imagining a list of speakers including George Soros, Adolf Hitler, Dick Cheney and Satan.

The former president also appeared to reference the myriad issues that have crippled DeSantis’ stream by singing, very eerily, about his own social media platform. “’Rob’, my red button is bigger, better, stronger and works (TRUTH!), not yours! (from my conversation with soon-to-be-friend Kim Jung Un from North Korea!).”

The dig was later included in a press release from Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Trump also appeared to poke fun at DeSantis’ fashion sense in response to the governor’s initial announcement video. “His collar is too big! he wrote on Truth Social. “DeSanctimonious collected a lot of his money during his run for governor, which in theory cannot be used for his current ‘getaway’, and before his polls plummeted – and wow(!) they sank! ” Trump added in another message.

Trump then released two attack ads, one of which mocked DeSantis as a cheap copy of Trump’s image and politics. “Why should we settle for Trump imposters?” the announcement asked over a clip of DeSantis reading the former president’s “Make America Great Again” slogan to one of his children. Hot Editors’ Choice

Trump has clearly singled out DeSantis as his main rival in the battle for the Republican nomination, and the former president has more than just needled social media posts into his arsenal. As previously reported by Rolling Stone, aides close to Trump say his heavy-handed promotion of colleague Vivek Ramaswamy is a “total ratfuck” against DeSantis. Rolling Stone also reported on Trump’s plot to “confuse” DeSantis by announcing a series of Florida congressional endorsements while the state’s governor was in Washington trying to woo them himself.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump sarcastically praised DeSantis for officially declaring his intention to run. “I would like to personally congratulate ‘Rob’ DeSanctimonious on finally announcing that he will be running for President of the United States,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Let’s hope he lives through the full experience of being attacked by our country’s Marxists, Communists, and radical left lunatics, without whom he’ll never know the kind of work he’s doing. These Lowlifes & Misfits are far worse than the rulers of hostile foreign countries. They must be soundly defeated in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

