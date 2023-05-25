Politics
Xi Jinping meets Russian PM Mishustin – Xinhua English.news.cn
Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 24 (Reporter Zheng Mingda) On the afternoon of May 24, President Xi Jinping met at the Great Hall of the People with Russian Prime Minister Mishustin, who is on an official visit to China.
Xi Jinping asked Mishustin to convey his sincere greetings to President Putin. Xi Jinping pointed out that in March this year, I paid a successful state visit to Russia and outlined with President Putin a plan for the development of China-Russia relations and cooperation in various fields during the coming period. Consolidating and developing Sino-Russian relations is not only the aspiration of the people, but also the trend of the times. It is hoped that the two sides will continue to make full use of the advantages of China-Russia cooperation with large space, broad prospects and strong motivation, push cooperation in various fields to a higher level and continuously enrich the connotation of the global strategic agreement. coordination partnership between the two countries in the new era.
Xi Jinping stressed that China is willing to continue to firmly support each other with Russia on issues concerning each other’s core interests and to strengthen cooperation in multilateral forums such as the United Nations, the Shanghai, the BRICS and the G20. The two sides should continue to tap the potential, improve the level of economic, trade and investment cooperation, improve bilateral cooperation systems and mechanisms, consolidate and expand the fundamentals of cooperation in the fields of energy and connectivity, and create more new growth points. It is necessary to continue to develop interpersonal and cultural exchanges and to create a new situation of interpersonal links. China is willing to work with Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union countries to promote linkage and cooperation between the joint construction of the Belt and Road and the Eurasian Economic Union, promote the formation of a more open regional market, ensure the stability and smoothness of the global industrial chain and supply chain, and bring prosperity to countries in the region. for real profits.
Mishustin conveyed Putin’s cordial greetings and best wishes to Xi Jinping, saying that President Xi Jinping’s historic state visit to Russia in March this year was very successful and ushered in a new era of comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between Russia and China. The Russian side is willing to work with the Chinese side to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, make full use of the regular meetings between the two prime ministers and related cooperation mechanisms, and deepen practical cooperation in various fields. Russia is willing to work with China to promote the process of global multipolarization and consolidate the international order based on international law. The Russian side would like to further strengthen people-to-people and cultural exchanges with the Chinese side so that the friendship between Russia and China will be passed down from generation to generation.
Wang Yi, He Lifeng, Qin Gang and others attended the meeting.
