Ron DeSantis’ chances of beating Donald Trump, according to the polls





Donald Trump has a sizable lead over Ron DeSantis among Republican primary voters, according to a poll, ahead of the Florida governor’s expected official announcement of a presidential election on Wednesday night.

According to media reports, initially by NBC News, DeSantis will kick off his campaign at 6 p.m. ET during a Twitter Space chat with Elon Musk.

To win the GOP nomination, DeSantis will have to dethrone frontrunner Trump, who is embroiled in a number of awkward legal battles. Polls give Joe Biden a sizable lead among Democratic primary voters, meaning the Republican winner is set to face the incumbent in November 2024.

The latest Morning Consult poll of 3,526 “potential Republican voters” gave Trump a 38% lead over the governor of Florida.

Conducted between May 18 and May 20, it revealed that the former president is the preferred choice of 58% of Republican voters, compared to 20% for DeSantis. Former Vice President Mike Pence is third with 6%, with no other candidate attracting more than 5% support.

A HarrisX poll conducted on behalf of Harvard University’s Center for American Political Studies also found that Trump had a significant lead. According to the survey, Trump is the preferred presidential candidate of 58% of Republican voters, compared to 16% for DeSantis.

However, if Trump were to drop out of the race, DeSantis would be the heavy favorite, with 41%, compared to 14% for Mike Pence. The data is taken from a survey conducted on May 17 and 18 among 2,004 registered voters.

Separately, a poll of 1,500 US voters conducted exclusively for Newsweek on May 17 found that Trump had the support of 77% of likely Republican primary voters. That puts the New York business mogul 69 points ahead of DeSantis, who languishes in second place at 8%. The survey, conducted by Redfield & Wilson Strategies, places former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy jointly in third place, with 2% support each.

Former Vice President Mike Pence visits “Mornings With Maria” with host Maria Bartiromo at Fox Business Network Studios on March 24, 2023 in New York City, and Donald Trump disembarks from his “Trump Force One” plane at Fox Airport. ‘Aberdeen May 1st. 2023, in Aberdeen, Scotland. DeSantis is expected to formally announce a 2024 presidential bid Wednesday night. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images; Jeff J. Mitchell/Getty Images

Newsweek reached out to DeSantis and Trump for comment via email and the official online press contact form, respectively.

After the media announced DeSantis’ upcoming announcement on Tuesday, Trump shared a number of articles attacking the Florida Republican on his Truth Social website. These include an article by conservative website The Gateway Pundit, which called Trump a “gift from God” and urged DeSantis to “step aside for the good of the GOP.”

On Tuesday, Judge Juan Merchan announced that Trump’s trial on 34 counts related to the alleged payment of silent money to former porn actress Stormy Daniels will begin on March 25, 2024.

It sparked a furious response from Trump, who claimed it amounted to “ELECTORAL INTERFERENCE” because the date falls in the middle of the Republican primary season.

