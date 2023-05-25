Today, the world wants to know what India is thinking, PM Modi says after arriving from three-country visit

Concluding his three-country visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived Thursday, May 25, 2023 morning in Delhi and said that today the world wants to know what India is thinking. Addressing the audience gathered to welcome him, Prime Minister Modi said: “People here have asked me why I gave the vaccines to the world. I mean this is the land of Buddha, Gandhi. We even care about our enemies. . Today, the world wants to know what India thinks.”

“When I talk about the culture of my country, I look into the eyes of the world. This confidence came because you formed a government with an absolute majority in the country. Those who came here are people who love the India, not Prime Minister Modi,” he said. Prime Minister Modi then spoke about the publication of the Tok Pisin translation of the book “Thirukkural” in Papua New Guinea and said: “The Tamil language is our language. It is the language of all Indians. is the oldest language in the world. I had the opportunity to publish the Tok Pisin translation of the book ‘Thirukkural’ in Papua New Guinea.”

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Modi arrived at Palam Airport in Delhi after concluding his three-country visit to Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia. Prime Minister Modi was crowned by BJP National Chairman JP Nadda and party members upon his arrival at the airport. Mr Nadda reached Delhi’s Palam Airport early Thursday morning to greet PM Modi on his arrival.

Global respect for PM Modi: Nadda

Appreciating Prime Minister Modi, the BJP National Chairman said, “The world appreciates your governance model. US President Joe Biden has asked for your autograph, it shows how the world sees India under your leadership.” “The way the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea touched your feet shows how much respect you have there. The people of India are proud to see our Prime Minister being welcomed like this,” he said. he declares.

A large number of BJP workers and supporters also gathered outside Palam airport to welcome Prime Minister Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently thanked his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese for his hospitality during his visit to Sydney, which will “strengthen the friendship between Australia and India”, and noted that the two leaders will continue to work to a “vibrant Indo-Australian friendship,” which is also in the “interest of global good”. During his three-day visit, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with his Australian counterpart and also touched on an agenda historic community and met with several business leaders and prominent Australians.

The Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney’s Olympic Park, the venue for the community event, saw thousands of overseas Indians, many of whom flew in a special ‘Modi Airways’ to watch the speech of PM Modi in Australia.

At the community event, Australian Prime Minister Albanese compared Prime Minister Modi’s mass appeal to that of famous rockstar Bruce Springsteen, who is incidentally known among his fans as “The Boss”.

As his visit to Australia draws to a close, Prime Minister Modi tweeted: “From productive discussions with Prime Minister @AlboMP to a historic community programme, from meeting business leaders to eminent Australians from different walks of life , it was an important visit that will strengthen the friendship between Australia and India.” During his visit to Papua New Guinea, Prime Minister Modi co-chaired the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (FIPIC) with the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape on Monday this week.

Prime Minister Modi’s visit is significant in many ways. Historically, it marks the first ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the island and strategically, it lays the foundation for what could be one of India’s most important bilateral partnerships in the context of Indo – Pacific, according to Global Command.

Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Papua New Guinea. Previously, he visited Japan where he attended the G7 Advanced Economies Summit and held bilateral meetings with several world leaders. The Quad Summit was also held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima.