How many PTI leaders have parted ways with Imran Khan so far?

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan (Center) during a press conference. Twitter/@PTIofficial

Violent protests on May 9 following the arrest of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on corruption charges dealt a blow to the former ruling party as many leaders, including bigwigs Shireen Mazari and Fawad Chaudhry, publicly denounced the riots by sympathizers and split from the party.

Supporters and unruly workers stormed and set fire to state facilities including the Lahore Corps Commander’s House, Headquarters (GHQ) and others during the nearly three-day protests that also killed at least 8 people and injured dozens more.

Subsequently, the incumbent coalition government suspended internet services and deployed army troops to maintain public order in the country.

Following the unprecedented attacks on defense and public property, the crackdown was launched against the PTI to arrest the suspect involved in the vandalism, with the country’s top civil-military leadership pledging to try the rioters under the relevant laws of the country, including the law on the army.

Since then, several PTI leaders, including close aides to Khan, have announced their resignation from the party following the May 9 vandalism, with some blaming Khans’ policies for attacks on military installations.

Here is the breakdown by province of PTI leaders who parted company with the deposed prime minister who was removed from office in April last year:

PunjabSenior Vice President Fawad ChaudhrySenior Vice President Shireen MazariFormer Provincial Minister Fayazul Hassan ChohanEx-MPA Abdul Razaq Khan NiaziEx-MPA Makhdoom Iftikharul Hassan GillaniEx-MPA Mian Jaleel Ahmed SharaqpuriEx-MP Khawaja Qutab Fareed KorejaFounding Member Aamer Mahmood KianiChaudhry Wajahat HussainFormer Federal Minister Malik Amin AslampTI West President of Punjab Faizullah KamokaFormer Deputy Secretary General of PTI for Islamabad Dr Muhammad AmjadFormer MP for Punjab Jalil SharjpuriFormer MP for Punjab Syed Saeedul HassanPTI President of West Punjab Faizullah KamukaFormer MP Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hasan GilaniFormer MP Saleem Akhtar LabarMP Chaudhry Hussain ElahiKhyber PakhtunkhwaForm er Minister provincial Dr Hisham Inamullah MalikEx-KP government spokesman Ajmal WazirMNA Usman TarakaiMNA Malik Jawad HussainEx-KP minister Muhammad Iqbal WazirMPA Bilal GhaffarMNA Jay PrakashMPA Sindh Omar OmariPTI Vice President of Sindh Mehmood MoulviPTI President of Karachi Aftab SiddiquiMPA Syed Zulfiqar Ali ShahMPA Sanjay GangwaniMPA Dr Imran ShahBaloch istan

Former Provincial Minister Mubeen Khilji

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1073575-how-many-pti-leaders-have-parted-ways-with-khan-so-far The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos