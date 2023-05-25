In early June 2023, Indonesian President Joko Widodo is due to return to Lampung, what’s up?

Rotary President Jokowi during his visit to Lampung Natar South Market | ist/Lampungpro.co

BANDAR LAMPUNG (Lampungpro.co): The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is due to return to Lampung Province, visiting a number of regions in June 2023.

President Jokowi came to Lampung to attend the XXIV/2023 Archipelago Appropriate Technology Exhibition (GTTGN), organized by the Ministry of Villages, Disadvantaged Areas Development and Transmigration (Kemendes PDTT) together with the Provincial Government (Pemprov) of Lampung from June 1 to 11, 2023.

According to information from a number of parties, it is expected that the annual event will be held under the theme “Continuous Innovation: Strengthening Village Competitiveness and Citizen Prosperity” to be held for 11 days, in the integrated area of ​​Culture and Sports Center (PKOR) Way Halim Bandar Lampung.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is due to attend the opening of the event; with five Indonesian Cabinet Ministers and Governors from all over Indonesia.

It’s just that we don’t know for sure the presence of President Jokowi, but for information, the main activities of GTTGN XXIV will peak from June 6 to June 10, 2023.

Reported by Suara.com (Lampungpro.co media network), the information about the planned presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia in Lampung, was transmitted by the head of the community empowerment service, the village and Transmigration (PMDT) Lampung (PMDT). Zaidirina, during the coordination meeting for the preparation of the GTTGN XXIV 2023 in the province of Lampung, in Bandar Lampung, from May 10 to 12, 2023.

In front of the officials of the Ministry of Health of the PDTT, the delegates of the inter-organizational regional apparatus (OPD) of the provincial government of Lampung and the executors, Zaidirina assured that Lampung was ready to receive delegations from all the provinces.

“Lampung is ready to welcome President Joko Widodo to open this great event. Besides ministries/agencies, provincial government, districts, participants will be present, from farmers’ and fishermen’s groups, from technological vocational schools to universities” , said Zaidirina.

Meanwhile, Indo’s sole creative director, Decky, who is also the executor of the GTTGN XXIV/2023 people’s festival and exhibition in Lampung province on May 17, 2023, also confirmed the planned presence of the President Jokowi.

At that time, Decky admitted that he had just returned from an audience with Mendes PDTT Dr HC Abdul Halim Iskandar at the Kemendes PDTT office in Jakarta the day before, Tuesday May 16, 2023, revealing that he was the executor testamentary, with PMDT Lampung Those in charge of the service have received confirmation of the presence of President Jokowi from the PDTT of Mendes.

“We reported on the progress of the preparations, also asked for guidance from Gus Halim (nickname of Mendes PDTT Abdul Halim Iskandar). On this good occasion, we and the creative team presented the progress of the pre-preparations , detailed opening plans, along with location plans,” Decky said.

As separate information from the relevant official’s statement, the country’s villagers’ TTG inventors meeting place, GTTGN XXIV/2023 Lampung Province, should be able to meet the hopes of Mendes PDTT Abdul Halim Iskandar during the opening of GTTGN XXIII Year 2022 in Cirebon, West Java on October 18, 2022.

At that time, Gus Halim hoped that GTTGN 2023 Lampung could present a more useful GTT on a larger scale, not just for villages.

He also hopes that the competitors can compete well, be more motivated to develop, be creative in finding suitable technology, which benefits the people as much as possible.

With the concept of event management claiming to be slightly different from previous implementations of GTTGN, referring to the executor’s declaration, GTTGN XXIV/2023 in Lampung is declared open to the public, free of charge without admission ticket throughout of the implementation day. (***)

Publisher: February Arianto

>

#President of the Republic of Indonesia #Joko Widodo #GTTGN #Ministry of PDTT #Provincial Government of Lampung #Villages