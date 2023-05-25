Ron DeSantis: Donald Trump without the chaos?





WASHINGTON: By expanding gun rights, rolling back funding for diversity programs and banning books, Ron DeSantis has become the darling of American conservatives for joining an ‘anti-awakening’ agenda that fueled his rise within the Republican Party. announcing on Wednesday that he is running for president, ending months of feverish speculation – has spent four years making his state the frontline in the battle for America’s soul. As he prepares for an 18-month campaign against his one-time cheerleader Donald Trump, the 44-year-old is offering Republicans a version of Trumpism without the chaos that often accompanies the twice-impeached former president. Over the past few months, DeSantis’ unofficial campaign has been rocked by the Trump juggernaut, but he’s won some major converts. “I was honored to stand up for President Trump…I now believe this is the natural next phase of this movement,” former key Trump aide Steve Cortes told CNN. “Governor DeSantis is the most eligible, most conservative candidate who can both win the general election and govern effectively over Americans. His most headline-grabbing initiatives have been to allow Floridians to wear concealed weapons without a license, impose one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation, and ban classroom discussions of sexuality and gender identity. He also banned universities from spending money public for diversity, equity and inclusion programs, and liberals have lamented education policies that led to the removal of dozens of books from school libraries.Little remains of the political ingenue who scored a shock victory in the 2018 Florida gubernatorial election after his gushing praise of Trump was rewarded with the Republican kingmaker’s endorsement of DeSantis’ handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing to a rapid reopening of the economy, and his opposition to President Joe Biden’s administration shutdowns made him an instant hit. states that he will need to win the nomination. in the ground. “Born in Jacksonville, Florida on September 14, 1978 to a middle-class family with Italian roots, DeSantis went to Yale University, where he was a standout baseball player, before attending Harvard Law School. He practiced law in the US Navy and entered politics in 2012, winning a seat in the House of Representatives ahead of his close 2018 gubernatorial election. campaign in which he is seen with his daughter, building a wall of toy blocks in reference to the then president’s plans for a border wall with Mexico, but the relationship soured with Governor Trump’s comfortable re-election. , rattled by a potential rival, began daily attacks on the upstart, calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious” over alleged election interference and mishandling of government records. But DeSantis failed to capitalize, making missteps that raised red flags over his own preparation for the top job, as his 76-year-old rival opened up an average lead in the polls of nearly 40 points. A bitter and avoidable row with Florida’s largest private employer, Disney, over its policies has baffled free-market champions, while the six-week abortion ban has worried moderates that it is disconnected from public opinion. DeSantis has also been accused of appearing light on foreign policy, taking jabs for downplaying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and delivering “low-powered” speeches during a recent trip to Britain. Analysts caution against counting DeSantis for now, pointing to his popularity among suburban women who see Trump as toxic and to the governor’s status as a winner — something Trump hasn’t been able to claim since his 2020 loss to Biden. “, said DeSantis during a call for donors on May 18, according to the New York Times. “Of these three, two have a chance of being elected president – ​​Biden and me.”

