Politics
After the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey, this could have been Erdogan’s last election. Instead, he’s about to win
By Tamara Qiblawi, CNN
(CNN) — Turkey’s leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s rise to power was triggered by the controversial political aftermath of the 1999 Izmit earthquake. So when another devastating earthquake devastated large swathes of southeastern Turkey earlier this year, many observers expected the president’s two-decade rule end with a full circle.
Instead, Erdogan seems to have defied the odds.
The first round of Turkey’s May 14 presidential and parliamentary elections made him the favorite in the race that pollsters had predicted. could overthrow it.
He took a nearly five-point lead over his main rival, opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu, and fell within half a percentage point of the 50% threshold required for victory. His parliamentary bloc won a comfortable majority in the legislature.
This week, third-place presidential candidate Sinan Ogan, publicly endorsed Erdoganfurther boosting his chances against Kilicdaroglu in Sunday’s runoff election.
It will be the people who will be the kingmakers, and when the people decide, I believe they will stand with those who have successfully served the Turkish nation for the past 21 years, Erdogan told CNN Becky Anderson in a exclusive interview last week.
During this interview, the president tried to restore his image, circumventing the financial crisis which has lasted for years in the country and the shortcomings of his government in the rescue operations after the catastrophic crisis. February earthquake.
He called Kilicdaroglu, 74, a political fanatic. The two rivals have shaped their campaigns as an array of contrasts. While Erdogan aimed to showcase his political prowess and repeatedly touted Turkey’s rapidly growing defense industry, Kilicdaroglu presented himself as the quintessential technocrat: soft-spoken, level-headed and conciliatory.
Six opposition groups from right and left have united behind Kilicdaroglu in an unprecedented bid to overthrow the incumbent president and cast a wide net over Turkish voters. They hoped to capture public discontent with a sluggish economy and the aftermath of the earthquake. Erdogan, meanwhile, has focused on revitalizing his conservative strongholds.
The men concluded their election campaigns with a similar public rush. Erdogan prayed at Hagia Sophia, Istanbul’s mosque and former church which the Turkish government turned into a museum in 1934 out of respect for its Byzantine and Ottoman histories. Erdogan controversially canceled this decision in 2020, one of the many populist movements that have marked his career.
Deepening of polarization
Meanwhile, Kilicdaroglu marked the eve of the vote by laying flowers at the grave of Mustafa Kemal Ataturkthe founder of the Turkish Republic who spearheaded the secularization of the country.
The optics seemed to reflect the growing polarization of the turkeys.
A religious fervor underlies much of the support for Erdogan, who appears to have been barely shaken by the faltering economy or governments’ early chaotic response to the earthquake, exacerbating a tragedy that has claimed more than 50,000 lives. in Turkey and neighboring Syria.
Outside the AKP party headquarters on the night of the first round of presidential elections, this religious sentiment was prevalent. I am scared. I fear he will lose, said Seda Yavuz, a visibly nervous Erdogan supporter. I’m afraid someone else will win. I worry because we are Muslims and we want a Muslim to be our president.
I trust the Turkish people. I hope he wins, another woman, Gozde Demirci, Jomana Karadsheh told CNN.
It’s freedom, said the passionate Demirci, showing her headscarf. Erdogan lifted restrictions on the hijab in the public sector in 2013, hailing it as the end of a dark period.
I have this freedom thanks to him (Erdogan), she continued. They (the opposition) don’t want that. They don’t want freedom.
This support for the incumbent president has not been properly captured by Western pollsters and media, Mehmet Celik, editorial coordinator of the pro-Erdogan newspaper Daily Sabah, told CNN.
I think there was this groundswell that drove Erdogan’s vote, Celik said. He was able to collect 49.5% of the vote, despite all the challenges. Despite the fact that he has been running for 21 years. There is this fatigue. (But) he is still very popular.
Erdogan’s critics say he has further galvanized his support base by hurling unsubstantiated allegations at the opposition camp. He accused Kilicdaroglu of colluding with Kurdish terror groups and repeatedly called the opposition leader, a member of the liberal Alevi Muslim minority, a Muslim not good enough.
This no-good-Muslim, terrorist-backed strategy appealed to right-wing voters who were expected to choose Kilicdaroglu, said Soner Cagaptay, senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.
Downward trajectory
Cagaptay argues that while Erdogan’s message failed to resonate in Turkey’s major cities and on the relatively wealthy southern coast, all of which voted heavily for the opposition, he garnered the necessary support from poorer regions. of the country, especially in the central regions and on the Black Sea coast. .
There, support for Kilicdaroglu was suppressed because right-wing voters whose own parties supported Kilicdaroglu did not choose him, he said.
Erdogan’s messages have been amplified by his broad influence over Turkish media, critics have argued.
President Erdogan should not be underestimated as he always uses political tactics in a very vile way, said Seren Selvin Korkmaz, executive director of the Istanbul-based InstanPol Institute. By using state resources and the global power of the media, he ensured that he was alone in the political game. The playing field was not fair.
Still, the president is on an overall downward trajectory. Sunday’s run-off is the first-ever presidential run-off in Turkey. In 2019, Erdogan’s ruling party lost major cities in municipal elections, including his own hometown, Istanbul. On May 14, Istanbul’s majority vote went to the opposition.
Erdogan reportedly once said: If we lose Istanbul, we lose Turkey, and the political status of the country’s largest city is a personal sore point in the president’s career.
He really hurts to take Istanbul, Cagaptay said. He loves Istanbul because it symbolizes Ottoman power and Erdogan’s power agenda. He wants to make Turkey even bigger. He wants to restore Ottoman grandeur.
For now, Erdogan seems poised to survive Turkey’s political and tectonic shifts. He also swore to double policies which consolidated his reign, but exacerbated the current misfortunes of the country.
The question is not whether he will win (on Sunday) but what kind of victory it will be, Cagaptay said.
If Erdogan wins by a landslide victory, Cagaptay added, he will be vindicated by unorthodox economic policies, the absence of rule of law and the end of social autonomy.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://kesq.com/news/2023/05/24/after-turkeys-catastrophic-quake-this-could-have-been-erdogans-last-election-instead-hes-poised-to-win/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Donald Trump | Chicago News
- Outrage at the Indian Flag Opera House: Narendra Modi’s visit celebrated, King Charles’ coronation ‘forgotten’
- After the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey, this could have been Erdogan’s last election. Instead, he’s about to win
- SMPTE Hollywood dives into immersive remastering
- Energy Industry Innovation Attracts Venture Capital Investment
- The 44-year-old Brazilian actor, missing since January, is found in a buried trunk at his home in Rio de Janeiro
- Polychroniou and Stevenson earn their way into the 2023 NCAA Track & Field Championships
- Dua Lipa’s Versace collection, the fashion brand’s first celebrity collaboration! just abandoned
- New study thwarts Google partisan ‘filter bubble’
- Ron DeSantis: Donald Trump without the chaos?
- In early June 2023, Indonesian President Joko Widodo is due to return to Lampung, what’s up?
- Telluride ArtWalk: the Mountainfilm edition is approaching | Culture & Leisure