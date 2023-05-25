Outrage at the Indian Flag Opera House: Narendra Modi’s visit celebrated, King Charles’ coronation ‘forgotten’

Monarchists are furious that the Opera House was flown with the Indian flag to honor Narendra Modi’s visit, but was left empty for King Charles’ coronation.

The sails of the iconic Sydney Harbor venue were lit up in the colors of the Indian flag on Wednesday night.

Prime Minister Anothony Albanese was pictured smiling and making the peace sign next to Mr Mordi during a photocall during the Indian Prime Minister’s visit to Australia.

The NSW government has refused to light the sails to mark King Charles’ coronation this month after Premier Chris Minns said it would be ‘too expensive’.

Critics have questioned why the federal government is not prepared to mark the occasion of King Charles’ recent coronation in the same way on May 6.

“Can for India’s Prime Minister, not for our own king,” commentator Michael Smith wrote on Twitter.

Australian lawyer and failed Liberal candidate Katherine Deves fumed at the apparent double standard.

‘Labour-Greens will seize any opportunity to undermine and devalue our prosperous, stable and successful constitutional monarchy,’ she wrote.

Another Twitter user accused Mr Albanese of using his office as his “own private game”.

“Too expensive to light up for the coronation, but happy to do it for another photo op with the Prime Minister of India,” they bubbled.

The Opera House’s sails remained dark during the coronation despite various other landmarks across the country being lit up purple for the occasion.

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death last September, her face was projected onto the veils for two days “to recognize Her Majesty’s contribution to the life and culture of Australia”.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns came under fire earlier this month for failing to light the Opera House for the coronation of King Charles III, a decision he upheld in order to “protect taxpayers’ money.”

Late Debate contributor Liz Storer said it was a “once in a lifetime event”.

“It was a slap in the face at the will of the people who made it clear what they wanted and you (Prime Minister Minns) just did what you wanted which was the Labor Government’s program to push a republic to everything price,” she said. .

Mr Minns was put on the spot by 2GB radio host Ben Fordham, who asked him why he was happy he was on for some occasions and not others.

The sails were lit to mark Sydney’s Pride International Festival earlier this year (pictured)

“I appreciate that it was done when the Queen passed away,” Mr Minns said.

“I thought it was appropriate, but the reason was that it was a commemoration of the life she had led and the sacrifice she had made on behalf of the Commonwealth, Australia and the United Kingdom. , not as a result of his death or the commemoration of the king.

Mr Albanese said the decision not to honor the king’s coronation lay with the state government.

“I was in the UK so I wasn’t involved in any of those decisions,” he told 2GB’s Chris O’Keefe.

Mr Albanese went on to defend the decision to light the sails with the Indian flag, saying there were “1.4 billion reasons why” in reference to the country’s massive population.

“One of the things about the lighting at the Opera House is that it projects our image in the world,” Mr. Albanese said.

“That will mean there is coverage. There are 1.4 billion reasons why we want the Indian flag on the Opera House as it is the largest population in the world.

“Two-thirds of those 1.4 billion people are under the age of 35. We want a relationship with them, we want them to come to Australia, bring their dollars, create jobs and create that economic activity in the sector. tourism.”

The lighting of the sails estimated to cost between $80,000 and $100,000 comes after Mr Albanese had a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart.

Mr Albanese (pictured alongside India’s Prime Minister Modi) said there were 1.4 billion reasons why the Opera House was lit up in the colors of the Indian flag in reference to the country’s massive population

The couple signed an agreement to slow down human trafficking and improve relations between the two countries.

The Opera would have been the scene of the QUAD leaders’ summit on Wednesday, which was canceled last week after US President Joe Biden withdrew at the last minute.

The Opera was lit 70 times in 2022, costing the public between $5.6 and $7 million.

These included displays of indigenous artwork to mark Australia Day, Ukraine’s yellow and blue flag to show solidarity after its invasion by Russia, and international festivals like Diwali, the Festival Indian Lights and Lunar New Year.

It also included tributes to mark the deaths of Olivia Newton-John and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as well as police and paramedics killed on duty.

Mr Minns previously said he thought it was ‘just turned on too often’.

The Opera House will be illuminated over the next month for the Vivid winter festival of light, music and ideas, involving immersive light installations, projections and musical performances.