Florida Governor Ron DeSantis officially launches 2024 presidential campaign to challenge Donald Trump | Chicago News





Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Feb. 24, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. / Jean Raoux, File)

MIAMI (AP) Florida Governor Ron DeSantisent entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, competing in a crowded Republican primary that will test both his national appeal as an outspoken cultural conservative and the will of the GOP to move on from former President Donald Trump.

The 44-year-old Republican revealed his decision in a Federal Election Commission filing ahead of an online conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

It marks a new chapter in his extraordinary rise from little-known congressman to two-term governor to a leading figure in the nations’ bitter struggles over race, gender, abortion and other divisive issues. DeSantis is considered Trump’s strongest Republican rival, even as the governor faces questions about his readiness for the national stage.

DeSantis’ audio-only announcement was scheduled to air on Twitter Spaces beginning at 6 p.m. EDT. It was tracking prime-time appearances on conservative programs including Fox News and the Mark Levins radio show.

DeSantis’ entry into the Republican field has been rumored for months and he is considered one of the party’s strongest candidates in the quest to reclaim the White House from Democratic President Joe Biden. Republicans say the 80-year-old incumbent has pushed the nation too far left while failing to tackle inflation, immigration and crime.

The Republican nominee will face Biden in the November 2024 general election ballot.

He joins a field that already includes: Trump, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, South Carolina senator Tim Scott, former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Former Vice President Mike Pence is also considered a likely presidential candidate but has yet to announce a candidacy.

DeSantis begins his campaign in a top-tier two alongside Trump based on early public polls, fundraising and campaign infrastructure.

The two GOP powers have a lot in common.

DeSantis, who probably wouldn’t have become governor of Florida without Trump’s endorsement, embraced the former president’s fiery personality, his populist policies and even some of his rhetoric and mannerisms.

Yet DeSantis has one thing Trump doesn’t: a credible claim that he may be more eligible in the general election than Trump, who faces multiple legal threats and has presided over Republican losses in three consecutive national elections.

DeSantis just six months ago won re-election in Florida by 19 percentage points, even as Republicans in many other states struggled. He also won several major political victories in the spring session of Republican-controlled legislatures.

Aware of DeSantis’ draw, Trump has focused almost singularly on undermining DeSantis’ political appeal for months. Trump and his team believe DeSantis may be Trump’s only legitimate threat to the nomination.

Hours before the announcement, Trump argued in a social media post that Ron DeSanctus couldn’t win the general election or the GOP primary because of his previous votes in Congress on Social Security and Medicare. disease.

He was, and is, a disciple of the horrible RINO Paul Ryan, and others too numerous to mention, Trump wrote. Also, he is in desperate need of a personality transplant and to my knowledge they are not yet medically available. A disloyal person! RINO means Republican in name only.

Kitchen sink attacks and Trump nicknames won’t be DeSantis’ only obstacle.

DeSantis may be a political heavyweight in Florida and a Fox News regular, but his allies recognize that most primary voters in other states don’t know him well.

A Florida native with family roots in the Midwest, DeSantis attended Yale University, where he played baseball. He would go to Harvard Law School and become an officer of the Navy Judge Advocate General, a position that took him to Iraq and the Guantanamo Bay detention camp.

He ran for Congress in 2012 and won an Orlando-area district, becoming a founding member of the far-right Freedom Caucus on Capitol Hill.

Despite his lengthy resume, friends and foes alike note that DeSantis struggles to display the campaign charisma and quick thinking that often define successful candidates nationally. He went to great lengths to avoid unscripted public appearances and media scrutiny while serving as governor, which is difficult, if not impossible, as a presidential candidate.

Would-be supporters also worry that DeSantis has refused to invest in relationships with party leaders or other elected officials, raising questions about his ability to build the coalition he will ultimately need to defeat Trump. By contrast, the more sympathetic Trump has already garnered an army of backers in key states, including Florida.

Beyond the main, DeSantis’ biggest longer-term challenge may lie in the far-right policies he adopted as governor as an unabashed leader in what he calls his war on the awakening.

The governor of Florida sent dozens of immigrants from Texas to Marthas Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts to draw attention to the influx of Latino immigrants trying to cross the US-Mexico border. He signed and then expanded the Parental Rights in Education Bill, known to critics as the Dont Say Gay Act, which prohibits classroom teaching or discussion of LGBTQ issues in public schools across the country. Florida for all levels.

More recently, he signed a law banning abortions at six weeks, which is before most women realize they are pregnant. And he single-handedly removed an elected prosecutor who has sworn not to indict people subject to Florida’s new abortion restrictions or doctors who provide gender-affirming care.

DeSantis also signed legislation this year allowing Florida residents to carry a concealed firearm without a license. He pushed for new measures that experts say would weaken press freedom. He also took over a liberal arts college which he said indoctrinated students with left-wing ideology.

The governors’ most publicized political fight, however, was against beloved Florida-based entertainment giant Disney, which publicly opposed its Dont Say Gay law. In retaliation, DeSantis has taken control of the governing body of Disney Worlds and installed loyalists who threaten to take over planning for the park, among other extraordinary moves.

DeSantis himself threatened to build a state prison on park property.

The dispute has drawn condemnation from business leaders and his Republican rivals, who have said the moves contradict small-government conservatism.

DeSantis delayed his announcement until after the Florida legislative session. But for much of the year he has been courting primary voters in key states and using an allied political action super committee to build a large political organization that is essentially a pending campaign and is already calling for at least 30 million dollars in the bank.

More than any of his opponents, with the possible exception of Trump, DeSantis is well positioned to start thanks to months-long efforts by super PACs to set up campaign infrastructure in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, which will host the first four contests. on the GOP primary calendar early next year.

The super PAC has also created more than 30 Students for DeSantis chapters in at least 18 states.

DeSantis gave no indication of his plans during a meeting of the state clemency board in Tallahassee on Wednesday morning, where he granted several pardons to former prisoners charged primarily with drug-related crimes there. decades old.

You are what the country needs, a man said after being pardoned.

A smiling DeSantis laughed and thanked him.

