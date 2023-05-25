DPR RI member says Kubar – Mahulu road will be smooth in 2024

BALIKPAPAN-President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said he received 7,400 damaged road locations in Indonesia. What was sent was not only from the Ministry of PUPR, but also information from residents via social media. This is when Jokowi regularly visits two other provinces, namely Jambi and North Sumatra, having previously inspected damaged roads in Lampung.

Of the three provinces, Jokowi said some of the road repairs would be taken care of by the center. And the plan is for the center to reduce the budget to Rs 2.1 trillion for the three provinces it has visited. DPR member of the Republic of Indonesia for East Kalimantan Dapil, Irwan Fecho, explained regarding the problem of damaged roads in the regions that Jokowi was implementing what had been mandated by the law number 2 of 2022 concerning roads. Results of the revision of law number 38 of 2004.

Where is the struggle of the members of Commission V, including himself, who want the APBN to intervene in the repair of roads in the regions if the regional government through the APBD cannot take care of it. Then in March 2023 appeared the Presidential Instruction (Presidential Instruction) number 3 of 2023 regarding the acceleration of the increase in regional road connectivity. Long before the turmoil on damaged roads in Lampung, Irwan said on Friday (5/19).

In the presidential instruction, the central government prepared a budget of 32 trillion rupees for road rehabilitation throughout Indonesia. Where is East Kalimantan, last March-April regional heads of provinces and city districts came up with budgets for road repairs in East Kalimantan. Because after all, the draft infrastructure repair and development budget must go through a discussion in Commission V of the DPR RI.

Then, each representative of the region made a recommendation. In this case, East Kalimantan is my representative. And alhamdulillah, this year East Kalimantan will receive 1 trillion rupees from the state budget to repair damaged roads. So this problem (damaged road) already has a solution thanks to the law on the road. So what Pak Jokowi is doing is actually a walk which is already in the presidential instruction.

Irwan realizes that Rp. 1 trillion for East Kalimantan is very small. For this reason, he encouraged the local government of East Kalimantan to look at the scale of priorities. Including I’ll see which one is the priority. What do people really need, he says. And in fact, with the current road conditions in East Kalimantan, there is actually no need for a presidential instruction, just the coordination of Commission V with the Ministry of PUPR. But if Pak Jokowi wants this to become a presidential instruction, that’s fine. As long as it really solves the problem. Don’t just be a hero. Everywhere to visit. Even if Rp. 32 trillion cannot solve the problem, he added.

He said the central government would not necessarily support road repair works in the regions. Because budget management requires reflection and discussion in the DPR RI. Financial management in this country cannot be like that. Found a damaged road immediately shelled out the budget. And the government should be able to do more than that, it should be over IDR 32 trillion. Including for East Kalimantan, he said.

He also pointed out that not only this year, but also next year, the government can increase central financial transfers to the regions, especially in East Kalimantan. Especially in terms of the amount of Revenue Sharing Funds, Trust Funds (DAKs) and General Purpose Funds (DAUs). I will watch it. And my message is that if all this increases, the government must also be wise and careful. Do not use consumable ceremonial activities. Use infrastructure. Because the economic flow of East Kalimantan is still problematic due to unconnected infrastructure. From national roads to village roads, he says.

On the other hand, Irwan said that specifically for East Kalimantan national roads, they will be seamlessly connected by the end of 2024. Especially the road connecting Kubar Mahulu. Which is now in the spotlight due to its badly damaged condition. The construction of various segments has started since 2021. It is managed by the state budget on a multi-annual basis. He continued that this year also several years ago. We are therefore optimistic that by the end of 2024, including the 105 kilometer TeringLong Bagun (APBN) segment, it can be completed. Meanwhile, the 37 kilometers were managed by the provincial government of East Kalimantan, which ran from the Kubar border to Tering, he said.

Talking about national roads, Irwan said the issue of repairing Long BagunLong Pahangai Road is encouraged to be taken up by the central government. Where currently the Detailed Engineering Design (DED) is being prepared by BBPJN. So that it can be managed through Asian Development Bank (AfDB) loan funds

Including Long Pahangai Tiong Ohang to the West Kalimantan border. It is Rp. 6000000000000 from the Asian Development Bank, he said. He said that although he was aided by the state budget, he did not want the East Kalimantan provincial government or the district/city governments to remain silent. Because various social problems and land acquisition are often obstacles that hinder development.

Including what was made viral by the Vice Regent (Deputy Regent) of Mahulu. The 92 km long Long BagunLong Pahangai road is included in the production forest area, also in the forest concession rights of PT Roda Mas Timber. It is also a road that is actively used as a logging road. Here, the role of local government in the release and use of loan for use should be completed. And in the land acquisition process which is also affected by customary lands, I encourage putting forward local wisdom and respect for indigenous peoples, he said.

The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR), through the National Roads Implementation Center (BBPJN), the East Kalimantan Border Road Implementation Unit, has been working with the Government provincial government of East Kalimantan to repair the road. Mainly, it connects Kubar-Mahulu to the borders of West Kalimantan and North Kalimantan. From the Kubar border down, the provincial government of East Kalimantan will take over the management. This is the MoU (memorandum of understanding). From Long Bagun – Long Pahangai (Mahulu) is also a province. Meanwhile, we were handed over from Kubar border to Ujoh Bilang (Mahulu), head of East Kalimantan border road implementation work unit Teuku Surya Dharma told Kaltim PostThursday (18/5).

Specifically what was handled by his work unit this year, Teuku explained that there were 10 work packages. From parcel management to multi-year contracts (MYC), ranging from road construction to bridges. Parcel management on the basis of a one-year contract (SYC) also includes routine maintenance and construction of a suspension bridge at Long Pahangai.

It can be seen that the physical labor has seen a lot of visible construction. So indeed for the community we ask for patience, because it is still being processed. It’s a different story if it’s damaged and untreated, he said.

In detail, Teuku mentioned that the road connecting Long Hubung-Ujoh said that at the end of this year, it will be more feasible to pass. And in April 2024, it will be finished with asphalt. Also, there is work in the East Kalimantan provincial government budget this year, where the provincial government is said to have allocated IDR 100 billion for the construction of roads from Tering, Ujoh Bilang, Long Bagun to Long Pahangai.

But the work did not reach the asphalt. Just a bunch. So going forward, maintenance is great. Age is short. That’s why we took over the one from Long Hubung to Long Pahangai. But for Kubar and below, it is still a province, he said. Nearest, from Kubar border to Ujoh Bilang, the budget was disbursed after going through an auction process and a contract was concluded. Where there are still two auctions that have not ended. Then, a parallel border road from Long Pahangai to West Kalimantan is currently still being planned. It is expected that by the end of the year, an employment contract can be concluded.

Next year is in our contract. It’s a fairly large budget. God willing, Rp. 6 trillion will enter it. Either way, it will be smooth all the way to the asphalt all the way to the West Kalimantan border. The works range from 2024 to 2028, he explained. (rice)

