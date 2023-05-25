Boris Johnson sever ties with lawyers after police referral





LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s Boris Johnson cut ties with his government-appointed lawyers on Wednesday after being referred to police over other potential breaches of COVID-19 lockdown rules, a move aides to the ‘former Prime Minister have described as a “seam”. The Cabinet Office, which is responsible for overseeing the functioning of government, said on Tuesday it had made a further referral to the police based on information uncovered while preparing submissions for a public inquiry into the pandemic. In a letter, Johnson told the chairman of the COVID inquiry, which is pushing for access to additional information from the former prime minister through the Cabinet Office, that “at this time I am unrepresented”. “You may be aware that I am currently assigning new attorneys to represent me in the investigation,” he wrote in the letter. The letter did not specify why he had stopped working with his former legal team, appointed by the government to answer questions from the COVID investigation. His supporters said he had lost faith in the Cabinet Office. The Times newspaper, which first reported the dismissal, said Johnson’s diaries showed visits during the pandemic by his friends to Checkers, a rural country mansion used as a residence by serving prime ministers. Johnson’s new referral to the police, less than a year since he was ousted in part because of parties breaking the COVID lockdown, threatens to further deepen divisions within the ruling Conservative Party ahead of elections scheduled for next year. The Cabinet Office, a government department, said it made the referral in accordance with the public service code of conduct. A Cabinet Office spokesman said ‘Ministers had no role in deciding whether or not to pass the information to the police. Police were first contacted on May 16 before a minister be made aware”. Some of Johnson’s supporters have questioned the Cabinet Office’s neutrality, saying officials there, disguised as politicians, are conducting a “witch hunt” by referring the matter to the police. Since the 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, some pro-Brexit Tory lawmakers have argued that civil servants were determined to thwart Britain’s departure from the bloc and some have said that was their revenge. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

