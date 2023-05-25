Watch: Ron DeSantis will vie with Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential nomination





Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, is set to join the race to be the Republican candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The 44-year-old former Navy lieutenant is expected to announce his candidacy during a conversation with Twitter CEO Elon Musk, standing up to Donald Trump and the rest of the Republican field.

Mr. DeSantis’ anti-revival, pro-life, low-tax governorship turned him into a party heavyweight, with Florida going from a swing state to a Republican stronghold under his leadership.

As governor of Florida, DeSantis attracted entrepreneurs, families and professionals to a state with a large elderly population, helping to generate buoyant employment rates and economic growth.

But it was Covid that really set him apart. Seeing the overwhelming effect the restrictions were having on New York, DeSantis concluded that much of the early conventional wisdom about Covid-19 was wrong.

He reopened Florida beaches, schools and businesses while prioritizing vaccines and treatment for the most vulnerable citizens. Doubling down on strategy, he overruled local governments and school boards that tried to impose mask closures or mandates, and threatened to withdraw or withhold pay from local officials who demanded further restrictions.

But he faced criticism. New laws he pushed through saw the right to abortion curtailed, death penalty rules eased, concealed wear restrictions removed and the introduction of the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill banning schools to teach children about sexual orientation. He also went to war with Disney – the state’s largest employer – over their “woke culture”.

Although he remains behind Trump in the polls, for Republicans, Mr. DeSantis could be a breath of fresh air and a safe pair of hands.

Above, Jamie Johnson takes a closer look at who Ron DeSantis is and what he stands for.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2023/05/24/desantis-president-donald-trump-florida-election-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos