DeSantis roasted on botched Twitter campaign launchBy Trump, Biden and others





Topline

Democrats and Republicans slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) after kicking off his presidential campaign via a Twitter Spaces session that experienced several technical issues and even a long period of complete audio loss on Wednesday afternoon, despite the CEO of Twitter, Elon Musk, who heavily publicized the Twitter announcement. as a historic event for the platform.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has been slammed on Twitter for a rocky start to his… [+] presidential campaign on Twitter Spaces. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

President Joe Biden searched DeSantis’ failed initial Twitter space, tweeting This link works, alongside a link to a donation page for his re-election campaign.

Former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to speak out against DeSantis’ technical issues, sharing a video that alternated between clips of the Twitter Spaces feedback issues and footage from his own campaign ad.

Donald Trump Jr. made several tweets about DeSantis, including one that read #DeSaster and another showing an edited clip of the former president attacking DeSantis.

Fox News joined a news post on its site that read, Do you really want to see and hear Ron DeSantis? referring viewers to a live Fox News interview with DeSantis that began shortly after 8 p.m. Eastern.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (DN.Y.) tweeted early in the Twitter space that she got more traffic in 2020, when she played the hit video game Among Us with several popular streamers and had more than 400,000 viewers.

Nikki Fried, the leader of the Florida Democratic Party, also posted several tweets disparaging DeSantis, including one with a photo of a dejected-looking DeSantis and Musk standing in front of a crashed rocket with the caption: Launch Failed.

Contra

Musk and Sacks have acknowledged the technical issues several times during the Twitter space. It’s going to be flawed because it’s not scripted but it’s authentic, Musk said, referring to the session’s conversational tone. DeSantis said in a video after the webcast that his ad broke the internet because so many people were excited to be in this Twitter space.

To monitor

Musk tweeted after the Twitter space that all presidential candidates are welcome on the platform. Musk said he wasn’t considering endorsing any candidate, but was looking to interview more candidates on Twitter, despite previously saying he would support DeSantis.

Key Context

DeSantis filed documents with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday afternoon, cementing his bid for president against Trump in the GOP primaries. DeSantis trails the former president in early polls, but the Florida governor tried to appeal to the hard right by recently pushing right-wing legislation limiting abortion accessibility and inclusion initiatives LGBTQ in schools. DeSantis will host a major fundraising event with donors in Miami on Thursday.

Further reading

Twitter repeatedly crashes as DeSantis attempts to make presidential announcement (The Washington Post)

Why Elon Musk is teaming up with Ron DeSantis for his 2024 launch (CNBC)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2023/05/24/desaster-desantis-roasted-over-botched-twitter-campaign-launch-by-trump-biden-and-more/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos