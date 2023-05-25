Turkey earthquake victims gather around Erdogan ahead of second round





Antakya (Türkiye) (AFP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan gazes from a campaign poster at earthquake ruins in Antakya, inspiring confidence in Ahmet Gulyildizoglu ahead of Sunday’s second round of elections.

Millions across the ravaged region defied expectations and voted for the man who led Turkey for two decades and failed to win another five-year term on May 14. Erdogan’s secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu “doesn’t fill you with hope”, Gulyildizoglu said in front of a debris-strewn expanse once occupied by his six-story building. “On the other hand, you have an alliance that keeps its promises,” the pensioner added, referring to Erdogan’s Islamic-origin party and its far-right allies. Erdogan’s ability to maintain support in Turkey’s southeast disaster zone contributed to Kilicdaroglu’s disappointing performance in the first round, which he finished nearly five points behind. The Turkish leader is now the big favourite, completing a remarkable turnaround. Seething anger over the government’s stuttered response to the February disaster, in which more than 50,000 people died, put Erdogan in the unfamiliar position of issuing a public apology. But Berk Esen, associate professor at Sabanci University in Istanbul, called Erdogan’s electoral rebound “not very surprising”. Many trust Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s promises to rebuild the disaster area early next year Can EROK / AFP Esen argued that the region is filled with devout voters who trusted Erdogan’s explanation that the massive toll was the result of an inevitable act of nature – not state negligence. vis-à-vis lax building standards. Furthermore, “the opposition did not campaign intensively in the region and could not come up with a credible alternative message,” Esen told AFP. “Deposit for migrants” Instead of giving up, Kilicdaroglu radically changed course. Abandoning his embracing vows to heal Turkey’s social divisions, Kilicdaroglu adopted a strident nationalist tone, pledging to deport millions of Syrians and other migrants. The message resonates in Syria’s border towns such as Antakya, a mountain-fringed cradle of civilizations once known as Antioch. Kilicdaroglu plastered Antakya with posters declaring: “The Syrians will leave”. Opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu adopted a tougher, more nationalistic tone ahead of Sunday’s run-off Can EROK / AFP “We will not turn Turkey into a migrant depot,” the 74-year-old said on Tuesday during a visit to Antakya. The tough talk appealed to 20-year-old Mehmet Aynaci, who blames Syrians for local housing problems. “Before the earthquake, if you were looking for an apartment, there were a lot of Syrians,” Aynaci said. “Of course they have to leave,” added Atilla Celtik, who like Aynaci is one of the few not to have left the almost completely deserted city. “They will claim our lands in the future,” he said. “We are worried.” Hurt feelings Hatay Province’s historically liberal tilt in Antakya gave Kilicdaroglu a slight advantage here over Erdogan in the first round. It was one of only three of the 11 earthquake-affected provinces to vote against the incumbent president. The future success of Kilicdaroglu will depend in part on how many people who have left the disaster area are willing to make a second return trip for the runoff. Nearly 1.7 million displaced people have not changed their registration address by the April 2 deadline, meaning they must return to vote. Huge swathes fill the ancient city of Antakya, where razed apartment buildings once stood Can EROK / AFP Sema Sicek, whose anger against Erdogan is as high as it was when thousands slowly died under the rubble as the government unraveled its response, thinks it just has to be. “Walk if you have to but don’t abandon your land,” the 65-year-old said, accusing Erdogan of “burying us alive.” Some of that furor spilled over to social media, where survivors were targeted for supporting Erdogan. The Turkish leader often mentions these messages during the election campaign, trying to dismiss them on Kilicdaroglu. Gulyildizoglu’s daughter Hatice said the attacks were painful. “It really offended us,” she said. “Our grief is immense. You have to experience it to understand.” “Anti-Turk” Erdogan won votes by pledging to build new homes for the victims early next year – “maybe a bit later” for those in Antakya. Kilicdaroglu is trying to do the same, saying at Tuesday’s rally that “no one should ever doubt” his ability to rebuild the region. But Hakan Tiryaki, the provincial leader of Kilicdaroglu’s left-wing party, is sensitive to complaints that the opposition has not made its voice heard enough ahead of the first round. Opposition papers quake area with posters pledging to fight terrorism and deport Syrian migrants Can EROK / AFP Campaigning louder could have given the impression that the opposition was looking to take advantage of people’s grief, Tiryaki told AFP. It also may not have succeeded in changing the minds of voters like Omer Edip Aslantas, 51, who recalls talking to other leftists about Turkey’s development in the 1970s. “The Turkish left is no longer the same,” he said in Kirikhan, a northern Hatay district that supported Erdogan. “They have become anti-Turkish, anti-Muslim.” AFP 2023

