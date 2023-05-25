Prabowo Meets Jokowi at Bogor Palace, Gerindra: An Ordinary Meeting





REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA — Gerindra Party General Chairman and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is due to meet President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) this afternoon. However, the Gerindra party said the meeting was normal, given that Prabowo is now the president’s assistant. “The meeting this afternoon between Pak Prabowo and Pak Jokowi is a normal meeting between the President and his presidential aides. made,” the Daily said. Gerindra Party DPP Chairman, Sufmi Dasco Ahmad at Nusantara III Building, Parliament Complex, Jakarta, Thursday (25/5/2023). He was asked if the meeting had anything to do with Jokowi’s support for Prabowo? Dasco admitted he did not know the exact purpose of the second meeting at Bogor Palace this afternoon. “I don’t know yet, but what is certain, today’s meeting is within the framework of the question of the intermediary work or the talks between the president and the ministers, on the work more or less”, Dasco said. Earlier, Gerindra Party Deputy Chairman Desmond J Mahesa said the relationship between Prabowo Subianto and Solo Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka was indeed close. However, he couldn’t pick up a signal if that closeness was a sign of support for Prabowo. He also does not care whether President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) supports Prabowo or not. However, he believes, there is no problem if Jokowi “two feet” backs Prabowo and Ganjar Pranowo who are backed by the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party (PDIP). “It’s only natural that he (Jokowi) has two feet, four legs please, yes, but not two, three feet will harm this country. Especially since with yesterday’s gesture, Mas Gibran and Pak Prabowo seem to have felt ‘on fire’. that’s it“, Desmond said at Nusantara II Building, Parliament Complex, Jakarta on Tuesday (23/5/2023). “That’s what happened, it’s true. It’s natural the H I see politics as dynamic,” he said. He was pleased that Jokowi really supported Prabowo in the 2024 presidential (Pilpres) election. However, if there was no such support, Gerindra party would have no problem with it. “For us at Gerindra, we consider positively anyone who supports Prabowo, Mr. President, in the current context. able to not too vulgar also supports that it is his child. So again, whether it’s a sign or not, it’s kind of hard to read, because we don’t really understand,” Desmond said.

