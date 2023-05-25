Donald Trump continues to dig a deeper hole for himself





Donald Trump shows no signs he is ready to end his attacks on former Elle columnist E. Jean Carroll, despite the former president facing further legal action.

Carroll successfully sued Trump for sexual assault on the grounds that he assaulted her at a New York City Bergdorf Goodman department store in the 1990s and then defamed her while denying the charges. On May 9, a jury ordered him to pay Carroll $5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

A day after the New York jury found Trump responsible for assaulting and defaming Carroll, the former appeared before a CNN town hall, where he again suggested the assault was a ‘hoax’ and that Carroll was a “crazy job”.

Carroll is now seeking an amendment to a separate defamation lawsuit she filed in 2019 against Trump to reflect her remarks at CNN’s mayoralty. Carroll is seeking an additional $10 million in damages because the former president “doubled down” on his “demeaning” comments.

Donald Trump speaks to his supporters during a rally in support of local candidates at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 3, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Experts have said that E. Jean Carroll could continue to file defamation suits against Trump if he continues to insult her and deny that any assaults took place. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“Trump’s defamatory statements after the verdict show the depth of his malice toward Carroll because it is difficult to imagine defamatory conduct that could possibly be more motivated by hatred, ill will, or spite,” the proposed amended complaint reads. .

“This conduct warrants an award of very significant punitive damages in favor of Carroll both to punish Trump, to deter him from engaging in further libel, and to deter others from doing the same.”

However, a day after news of Carroll’s attempt to amend his libel suit emerged, Trump continued to publicly attack and insult his accuser and dismissed the civil trial rulings.

“I don’t know E. Jean Carroll, I’ve never met or touched her (except on a celebrity line with her African-American husband who she disgustingly called the ‘monkey’), I wouldn’t want her know or touch her , I never abused or raped her or took her to a dressing room 25 years ago in a crowded department store where the doors are LOCKED, she has no idea when, or does anything else except deny her made up fake story, which she wrote in a book,” Trump posted on Truth Social on May 23.

“THIS NEVER HAPPENED, THIS IS A TOTAL SCAM, AN UNFAIR TRIAL!”

Barbara McQuade, a University of Michigan law professor and former U.S. attorney, said Trump risks Carroll launching new lawsuits against him any time he mentions the results of the civil trial.

“The first rule of damage control is when you get into a hole, stop digging. Trump does the opposite,” McQuade told Newsweek.

“Every time he denies sexually assaulting Carroll, he creates a new lawsuit for her. TRUE.

“The only way to deter Trump from breaking the law with impunity is to follow through on these claims,” ​​McQuade added.

It’s unclear whether Carroll plans to file any further lawsuits against Trump over his post on Truth Social.

Trump’s “monkey” comment in the social media post references a section of Carroll’s 2019 book, Why Do We Need Men? A modest proposal – where she details the assault at Bergdorf Goodman for the first time – in which she describes calling her ex-husband John Johnson, who is black, “a monkey” during an argument.

Trump’s attorneys attempted to introduce the comments as evidence against Carroll in the civil trial, which Judge Lewis Kaplan rejected.

Employment and defamation lawyer Camron Dowlatshahi said that under normal circumstances a defendant convicted of defamation “exercises caution and consideration” in his subsequent public comments. “That certainly doesn’t apply to Donald Trump,” Dowlatshahi told Newsweek.

In Carroll’s latest amended lawsuit against Trump, his lawyers noted that the former president had the audience at the CNN town hall “applause and laughing their heads off” at his comments about Carroll in which he asked, “What kind of wife meets someone and brings them up, and within minutes you’re playing panky in a dressing room?”

The complaint adds: “Trump used a nationwide platform to belittle and mock Carroll. He drove a laughing audience as he shed light on his violent sexual assault, called Carroll’s names, implied that Carroll was asking to be assaulted and overturned the jury’s verdict vindicating Carroll.”

Carroll’s attorneys have also called for a speedy resolution to her attempts to seek an additional $10 million from Trump, “so long as she remains in good health and before Donald Trump’s time and attention is fully consumed by her presidential campaign”.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s legal team for comment via email.

