Boris Johnson sacks lawyers for police leak while threatening to sue the government | Politics | News





Boris Johnson has declared no confidence in the Cabinet Office, after he was stitched up and referred to police over diary entries allegedly showing he broke lockdown laws at Checkers. Mr Johnson and his allies spent the day waging war in the Cabinet Office, including civil servants, civil servants and ministers – including the Deputy Prime Minister himself, Oliver Dowden. This afternoon Boris Johnson formally sacked the Cabinet Office lawyers assisting him, after reporting concerns about entries in his official diary to the Civil Service, who then forwarded their concerns to the police. Police have confirmed receiving the information, but are not investigating. Mr Johnson will now build his own legal team, although still taxpayer-funded. READ MORE: Boris partygate diary leak allegations see Dowden as ‘compliant blob tool’

This morning The Express revealed that allies of Mr Johnson’s MP accused Oliver Dowden, the Prime Minister’s right-hand man in government, of being personally involved in the police referral, one of them the calling: “a compliant blob tool”. Another ally warned that Mr Dowden “will be held accountable”. Many Boris allies believe the latest move is the final straw for Mr Sunak. They are reportedly now preparing censorship letters over it, meeting today to ‘consider options’ on how to stop the witch hunt. One option could be for MPs who have been nominated for peerages by Mr Johnson to resign as soon as possible, forcing Mr Sunak to fight several by-elections which would prove difficult to win given current polls. Such a decision would have an impact on Mr. Sunak’s authority within the Conservative Party.

Mr Johnson threatened to sue the Cabinet Office over Covid stitching, with a friend of the former Prime Minister saying he was ‘seriously’ considering legal action. “It appears that the Cabinet Office has written to the Privileges Committee claiming that these events constitute breaches of the lockdown. This is not true and is seriously defamatory.” If Mr Johnson sues the Cabinet Office, he will not be alone. This lunchtime, the chairwoman of the official Covid inquiry – the inquiry Mr Johnson was preparing for with his now sacked lawyers – also threatened to sue the Cabinet Office, after the government’s top department refused to hand over Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and 24 diaries from his time in Downing Street.

Baroness Hallett demanded the posts, saying the “entire content” was “politically relevant”. The Cabinet Office hit back, insisting that much of Mr Johnson’s text message recordings are ‘unambiguously irrelevant’ and could reveal personal details and details of other government business beyond the scope of the investigation. Baroness Hallett warned the department that refusal to hand over the documents is “a criminal offence, punishable on summary conviction by a fine not exceeding £1,000 and/or imprisonment for a maximum of 51 weeks”.

This morning a Cabinet Office spokesman was trying to refute Mr Johnson’s allegations of political confusion, saying the documents they had given to his lawyers had never been investigated by officials. They claimed that no politicians – including ministers, special advisers, the Prime Minister or Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary – had been implicated in the documents before handing them over to the police, and that they were just following the Civil Service Code. A Cabinet Office source also accused the statement from Mr Johnson’s office last night, accusing the development of being a politically motivated point, of containing inaccuracies, which Mr Johnson’s spokesman dismissed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1773880/Boris-Johnson-sacks-lawyers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos