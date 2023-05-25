Why Trump should be worried about the Jack Smith classified documents investigation





In the two months since Trump attorney Evan Corcoran was forced to testify before the grand jury investigating whether the former president illegally kept classified documents, observers have predicted that charges in the case were imminent. But those predictions repeatedly failed to come true as special counsel Jack Smith pursued a series of new investigative angles.

Does this suggest that Smith still doesn’t have the goods? In a word, no.

The matter of documents is basically simple. The former president allegedly took government documents from the White House, which is a kind of crime; and, most egregiously, failed to comply with a subpoena for these documents, lied about them, and otherwise obstructed federal authorities, which is another. Smith has long amassed a formidable case that Trump did so when he knew his conduct was against the law.

Judging by Smith’s recent flurry of activity, however, it appears the special counsel wanted to use the grand jury’s investigative powers to all they’re worth before asking him to issue an indictment. charge.

The defining function of a grand jury is to indict. But for prosecutors, the grand jury also has a much-needed investigative function, issuing subpoenas and hearing testimony from any relevant and available witness the prosecution chooses to call. For Smith, it’s an opportunity to probe Trump’s anticipated defenses, lock in witness stories and pursue investigative leads that may or may not pan out.

All of these investigative functions dry up once a grand jury returns an indictment.

Through this prism, the purpose of Smith’s maneuvers becomes clear. He went beyond building his base case to gather all the information he can before asking the grand jury to return an indictment and losing his investigative powers.

Consequently, this week, The New York Times reports that Smith served a subpoena seeking information about Trump Organizations’ business dealings in seven foreign countries. The subpoena appeared designed to rule out the possibility of Trump using the classified documents to cut deals with foreign governments, which would be yet another serious crime, but it reportedly produced no new information.

Some commentators have suggested the idea was to provide a motive for Trump’s stonewalling. But the charges Smith is likely to bring require no proof of motive, and they are serious regardless of what Trump did with the documents. My feeling is that Smith was exploring an investigative angle that did not prove fruitful.

So do reports that Smith sent agents to interview much of the janitorial and maintenance staff at the Trumps Mar-a-Lago estate. I doubt he was desperate to bolster his case with a nugget of information from an unlikely source; rather, I think he wants to leave no stones unturned while he is still able to turn stones.

And some of Smith’s latest maneuvers paid off. Records recently given to him by the National Archives apparently show that Trump’s advisers told him he couldn’t just declassify documents with the wave of his hand, as he continues to ridiculously claim. Such evidence would almost prevent him from arguing that he thought otherwise at trial.

Smith also allegedly obtained 50 pages of contemporary handwritten notes from Corcorans documenting not only the advice lawyers gave Trump, but also the reactions of former presidents, right down to his hand gestures. The notes are probably more compelling evidence that Trump was made clear of his legal obligation to produce all classified documents sought by the government.

So when can we expect Smiths’ crossovers and i-dots to end and the long-awaited indictment to be delivered? Imminent, according to the Wall Street Journal, which reported Tuesday that Smith is almost done obtaining testimony and other evidence in the case. Believing that report, Trump’s attorneys sent a letter Tuesday night requesting a meeting with US Atty. General Merrick Garland, usually the last arrow in a defendant’s quiver trying to avoid the indictment.

Smith has likely been able to make the basic case for prosecution of Garland for some time on the grounds, stated in departmental standards, that 1) Trump committed the crimes and 2) a conviction is likely. His extended endgame doesn’t suggest any fundamental weakness in the case. On the contrary, he is acting with the caution and imagination demanded by the most important lawsuit in the history of the Department of Justice.

Harry Litman is the host of the Talking Feds podcast. @harrylitman

