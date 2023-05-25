Latest: Following the rise of Coldplay ticket fraud, Jusuf Kalla’s criticism of public debt is called into question





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The rise in Coldplay concert ticket fraud has made the National Standards Agency or BSN a design quality standard for music promoters and event organizers in Indonesia. This approach aims to prevent the repetition of fraud that is detrimental to consumers or potential concert spectators. News regarding BSN’s move is the latest news that is widely read on Tempo.co. Another piece of news that was read a lot was about the criticism of former Vice President Jusuf Kalla being at issue. Earlier, Jusuf Kalla criticized President Joko Widodo’s period of public debt which had swelled. Every year, the government has to pay tranches of debt plus interest amounting to IDR 1 trillion. The following concerns JCO Indonesia which succeeded in obtaining the Halal certificate. PT Sucofindo assists the Halal Products Assurance Agency (BPJPH) in the manufacturing process until the submission of the Halal Certificate. Then news on the Development of the Capital of the Archipelago or IKN launched by President Joko Widodo or Jokowi caught the attention of the Democratic Party and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS). Both political parties (political parties) recommended that the construction of the IKN be postponed. The fifth is news about the Minister of Communications Boudi Karya Sumadi who provides flight services jamaah haji 2023 runs safely, securely, comfortably and smoothly. Here is a summary of the last five news Tempo.co. 1. In the wake of growing Coldplay concert ticket fraud, BSN organizes music promoter standards National Standards Body (NBS) plans to standardize the quality of music promoters or event organizers in Indonesia. This is in response to widespread ticket fraud Coldplay concert to be held at Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK), Central Jakarta on November 15, 2023. “Only there is a need from the community and the stakeholders, it is because there must be an event management standard for organizing events in Indonesia,” said the head of BSN, Kukuh S. Achmad in a written statement Thursday, May 25, 2023. Kukuh explained that his party was discussing the need for Indonesian National Standards (SNI) for promoters of music events and concerts as well as event organizers in Indonesia. It will also communicate with the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy (Kemenparekraf) as the organizer of tourism and creative economy. “When it comes to sports, go to the Ministry of Youth and Sports (Kemenpora),” he said. BSN, Kukuh said, hopes to help the government prevent and reduce event hosting fraud, including concerts. cold play. “Our job is to support ministries, they have rules and regulations in them, and we need certainty about the standards we’re helping,” Kukuh said. All news can be read here. Besides: Responding to the criticisms of Jusuf Kalla, this economist makes an analogy with the public debt…

