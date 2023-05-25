Trump lawyers ask to meet with Attorney General Merrick Garland amid special counsel investigations





Washington — Former President Donald Trump posted on social media Tuesday night a letter from his lawyers apparently sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland requesting a meeting to discuss the special advocates’ ongoing investigations into the former president’s conduct. .

The brief letter does not explicitly state their concerns, but attorneys John Rowley and James Trusty wrote without clarification that their client was being treated “unfairly” and requested a meeting with the nation’s top law enforcement official to “discuss the continuing injustice being perpetrated”. by your special advocate and his attorneys.”

In November, Garland appointed special counsel Jack Smith to oversee two federal investigations into Trump’s conduct: one relating to his actions surrounding the 2020 presidential election and the other related to his handling of documents with classified marks after his departure from office.

“No President of the United States has ever, in the history of our country, been baselessly investigated in such an outrageous and unlawful manner,” the lawyers wrote on Tuesday, echoing the criticism. made by Trump himself against the special advocate.

The Justice Department and a spokesperson for Smith declined to comment on the letter.

Former President Donald Trump disembarks from his plane at Aberdeen Airport on May 1, 2023 in Aberdeen, Scotland. Former US President Donald Trump is visiting Scotland as he faces legal action in the United States. In early April, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Although attorneys for a client under investigation may routinely request to meet with Justice Department officials in the run-up to indictment decisions, Trump’s legal team’s outreach to Garland him -even is an unusual decision, especially in an investigation by an independent prosecutor. Upon his appointment, the Attorney General said, “As Special Advocate, [Smith] will exercise independent prosecutorial judgment in deciding whether charges should be brought.”

Federal regulations state that the Attorney General can only become involved in a special advocate investigation if the investigation deviates from Justice Department standards and federal law. Garland last week released a report by Trump-era special counsel John Durham examining the origins of the FBI’s 2016 Russia investigation. Durham wrote Garland

enabled the investigative team to “operate independently”.

Responding to Trump’s letter to Garland on Tuesday, former Attorney General spokesman Anthony Coley threw cold water on the idea that a meeting with Garland would take place.

“Jack Smith is leading this investigation, not Garland,” Anthony Coley tweeted. wrote on Twitter, “Smith is not subject to daily oversight by anyone at the DOJ, including Garland…If Smith takes any investigative or prosecutorial action outside of DOJ standards, Garland may intervene at this point and cancel it. But then Congress would know. And we would all know it.

Trump’s outreach to the attorney general comes amid signs that the federal probe into his handling of classified records and obstruction of the investigation may come to an end as grand jury activity and requests for interviews from witnesses have slowed in recent weeks.

Investigators interviewed numerous employees — current and former — at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, according to multiple people familiar with the matter, and focused on the former president’s response to a federal subpoena. last year demanding that he turn over all documents containing classified marks, as described in detailed notes from another of his lawyers obtained by the special counsel.

The Justice Department has been investigating the retention of sensitive documents since last year, when the National Archives recovered 15 boxes of documents from Trump’s time as president, some of which contained classified marks. After months of wrangling between Trump’s legal team and Justice Department investigators, the FBI finally conducted a court-authorized search of Mar-a-Lago in August and collected 103 documents marked classified.

When appointing Smith, the attorney general said the special counsel’s mandate extended to whether the investigation into the withholding of documents had been obstructed in any way.

Last year, a source familiar with the matter told CBS News that federal investigators interviewed a Trump aide who said he moved boxes of documents at the former president’s request. Investigators subpoenaed security camera footage at Mar-a-Lago, which contributed to their concern that the investigation was obstructed.

Former Trump attorney Timothy Parlatore, who recently stepped down from the legal team after falling out with a top Trump adviser, called Tuesday’s letter a “smart move.”

“The facts and the law do not support the charges. However, given the level of prosecutorial misconduct demonstrated thus far, they cannot trust Smith’s team to be honest or open with Merrick Garland. , and naturally want the opportunity to be heard,” he said in a statement to CBS News.

Prior to his departure, Parlatore sent his own letter to Congress urging the Justice Department to “stand down” and seek greater legislative oversight of the handling of classified records.

Robert Costa contributed reporting.

