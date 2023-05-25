Jokowi action shocked the world, tin price skyrocketed like crazy





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The action of Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), who had mentioned that he would stop the export of raw minerals, including tin, came as a shock to the world. It does thoughNot yetthere is a final decision on stopping tin exports. What is certain, the government will stop bauxite exports from June 11, 2023, for companies that have not built processing and refining facilities (smelters). This is stipulated in Law Number 3 of 2020 regarding Mining and Coal Extraction (Minerba). According to Chairman Jokowi’s statement on halting tin exports, this is one of the indications that Fitch Solution has raised the expected tin price from $20,000 per ton to $25,000 per ton. in 2023. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT Fitch noted that the change in the tin price projection was due to a number of regulations that threatened the supply of tin in the global market. Meanwhile, Chinese demand for tin remains weak even as the Bamboo Curtain country’s economy reopened after the Covid-19 pandemic. “On the other hand, tin mining in Myanmar’s Wa region and the ban on exporting Indonesian tin ingots will make the global tin market more tight in the future,” notes Fitch Solution, quoted Thursday (05/25/2023). Fitch Solutions also expects tin prices to rise over the coming months as the marine tin market believes supply has the potential to shrink after mining and mining bans officially come into effect. export from Myanmar and Indonesia. “Fitch Solutions predicts that tin prices will rise over the long term because demand will remain amid supply that has the potential to fall,” Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM) Arifin Tasrif in a working meeting (Raker) on tin had no problem being able to export. However, the government expects tin mining companies to make derivatives from other downstream industries. “In order for it to generate added value, previously nickel with the downstream we could generate 24 billion US dollars and with the support of Commission VII DPR passed the Minerba law”, said Minister Arifin, quoted Thursday (25/5/2023). Parliament questioned Bambang Patijaya, a member of DPR Commission VII, also questioned the measures taken by the government for the tin sector. Indeed, so far, the tin export business that has taken place is tin ingots with specifications of 99.99%. Bambang considered that tin exports were no longer raw products but finished products. “And if that tin is clear, just say it’s clear. That there are no downstream impediments in the tin business, that in fact there was an early stage of downstream, so as I said, our pewter product is already triple 9,” Bambang said as quoted Thursday (5/25/2023). [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Jokowi’s action this year! China can be worried and complicated (pgr/pgr)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230525125031-4-440525/aksi-jokowi-gemparkan-dunia-harga-timah-melejit-gila-gilaan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos