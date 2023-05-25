PM Narendra Modi ignored by G7 summit leaders? No, cut video shared out of context







Vasudha noticed the growing problem of mis/disinformation online after studying new media at ACJ in Chennai and became interested in separating fact from fiction. She wants to know how global issues affect individuals at the micro level. Before joining Newscheckers UK team, she worked with Latestly. Claim

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ignored by world leaders at the recent G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Do

The extracted version of a longer video is shared out of context to make a misleading statement. In the longer version, Prime Minister Modi can be seen interacting with other leaders. A video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing alone while French President Emmanuel Macron and US President Joe Biden engage in conversation is going viral on social media platforms. Those sharing the video claim it is proof that the Prime Minister was ignored by world leaders at the recent G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Newschecker found that the viral footage was taken from a longer video of the G7 family photo event and in the longer version PM Modi can be seen interacting with other leaders. Several Twitter users shared the video claiming that Mr Modi at the G7 summit was caught in the act and lost on camera! Modi ignored by G7 Summit leaders, but Godi media creates hype about how the Vishwaguru is wanted. Modi-magic seems to have started to fade. Lost in Karnataka and now Lost in Hiroshima. (sic) Oooh no one to kiss her. Mr. Modi at the G7 summit caught red-handed and lost on camera! Modi ignored by G7 Summit leaders, but Godi media creates hype about how the Vishwaguru is wanted. Modi-magic seems to have started to fade. Lost in Karnataka and now Lost in Hiroshima pic.twitter.com/AxDZ7TrZHT — Bundi Sevadal Congress (@SevadalBUNDI) May 22, 2023 Mr. Modi at the G7 summit caught red-handed and lost on camera! Modi ignored by G7 Summit leaders, but Godi media creates hype about how the Vishwaguru is wanted. Modi-magic seems to have started to fade. Lost in Karnataka and now Lost in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/4jL8A4aAXz — United with Congress (@UWCforYouth) May 21, 2023 Archived versions of messages can be viewed here, here, here And here. Newschecker also received the video on our WhatsApp tipline (9999499044) asking for a fact check. Read also : Kerala Street Game Video Shared to Claim Murder of Hindu RSS Worker by Kerala Muslims Fact Check/Verification A keyword search for Modi, G7 leaders and a photo on Youtube led us to a video uploaded on Narendra Modi’s official channel on May 20, 2023. We spotted the viral footage around 2:27 minutes into the YouTube video, which led us to conclude that the clip was not digitally manipulated. The widely circulated footage was taken after the photo op as the dignitaries left the stage. Moments later, PM Modi can be seen coming down from the stage while interacting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. Moreover, in the first frames of the video, PM Modi can be seen walking towards the location of the photo session with French President Emmanuel Macron. Photos uploaded to the official site from the G7 summit in Japan also show PM Modi interacting with the French President and the Japanese Prime Minister during the Family Photo event. A photographer uploaded to Getty Images features Prime Minister Modis’ interaction with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron during the event. Read also : Muslim woman vandalized Sri Ram poster in Maharashtra? The viral claim is false Conclusion A cut version of a longer video is shared out of context to show world leaders they are ignoring Prime Minister Modi at the recent G7 summit in Japan. Result: missing context Sources

Youtube videoNarendra Modi, May 20, 2023

G7 official website

Getty Images

If you would like us to fact check a claim, give feedback or file a complaint, WhatsApp us at 9999499044 or write to us at [email protected]. You can also visit the contact us page and complete the form.

Vasudha noticed the growing problem of mis/disinformation online after studying new media at ACJ in Chennai and became interested in separating fact from fiction. She wants to know how global issues affect individuals at the micro level. Before joining Newscheckers UK team, she worked with Latestly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://newschecker.in/fact-check/pm-narendra-modi-ignored-by-g7-summit-leaders-no-clipped-video-shared-out-of-context The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos