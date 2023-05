Trump addressed the bizarre response to DeSantis’ 2024 launch

Former President Donald Trump has been torn by some on social media and questioned by others after a bizarre post on Truth Social in which he appeared to criticize Ron DeSantis shortly after the Republican governor of Florida launched his candidacy to the presidency.

Rob, my red button is bigger, better, stronger and works (TRUTH!), not yours! (from my conversation with soon-to-be-friend Kim Jung Un of North Korea!) read Trump’s baffling article on Wednesday.

The message was later shared by the Trump campaign in an email to supporters.

The bizarre missive came after DeSantis officially announced his entry into the 2024 presidential race during a Twitter Spaces event with platform owner Elon Musk.

DeSantis’ announcement was delayed by about 30 minutes due to technical difficulties attributed by Musk to overwhelmed computer servers.

Trump’s weird ribs have been dismissed and criticized by many people on social media.

Nearly half a million people tuned in to listen to Gov. [DeSantis] for over an hour. Trump, meanwhile, bragged about wanting to be friends with Kim Jong Un soon. I would say today was a big win for DeSantis! Zach Montanaro of pro-DeSantis super PAC Never Back Down observed on Twitter.

Ron DeSantis announced he was running for president on Wednesday. via REUTERS Former President Trump appeared to attack DeSantis in a message to Truth Social.AP

“DeSantis has spoken on detailed and substantive political issues over the past hour,” noted conservative writer AG Hamilton. “That’s what you get from Trump. If people want idiocracy and entertainment, Trump might be the best option. If you want substance on the right, DeSantis is.

Someone needs to check Trump’s meds. Is he taking the same senior citizens pills that Biden takes? Does Trump think GOP voters want him to be buddies with Kim Jung-un? What a hot mess it has become, Paula Bolyard, editor of PJMedia, said in a tweet.

NBC News deputy technical editor Ben Goggin suggested that Trump’s post implies he is colluding with the North Korean dictator.

Trump’s bizarre Truth Social post was shared by his campaign in an email to his supporters.

Trump casually shares information about Ron DeSanti’s red button provided/planted by Kim Jong Un during a cool election campaign. Who cares about all this interference from 2016? Goggin wrote on Twitter.

In his long-awaited campaign announcement, DeSantis pledged to curb illegal immigration, build a wall along the southern border, expand domestic energy production, fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and reduce government spending, among other promises.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2023/05/24/trump-panned-over-bizarre-response-to-desantis-2024-launch/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos