Government adamant about nabbing Imran Khan

The federal government has decided that there will be no talks with Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan at this time and that no political and legal relief will be given to the former prime minister and to his party after the May 9 tragedy.

Furthermore, it was decided that, in accordance with the law of the land, the action will continue against the leaders of the PTI and others involved in the tragedy of May 9 and that the prosecution of the elements involved in the attack against military installations will be tried in the military courts as soon as possible.

It has been learned from senior sources in the federation that the ruling party cannot welcome the PTI leader’s announcement of talks with the powerful. The government believes that after the discovery of evidence of PTI involvement in the May 9 incidents, it is now impossible for the federation to negotiate with them.

This PTI protest has affected the image of the country globally, sources said, adding that the PTI has always made negative statements against the state, therefore, political negotiations with Imran on behalf of the federal government cannot not be carried out at present.

At the highest level, the federation is examining that there is no change in the narrative of the PTI, sources said, adding that it seems difficult for the federal government to hold political talks with Imran.

Sources said that the main leaders of the PTI leave the party after May 9, which clearly shows that the PTI is becoming politically isolated.

They said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government has a clear policy that no political or legal relief can be given to the PTI after the May 9 tragedy.

After the attacks on Pakistani state forces and institutions, no political and legal flexibility can be shown by the federal government with Imran and those associated with him, they added.

The sources said that complaints filed against arrested elements involved in this tragedy, especially those who attacked military installations, will be immediately adjudicated by military courts and action will be taken against such elements in accordance with the law.

They said that if the PTI leaders contacted the federal government or any party included in the PDM to pursue their political course, a strategy concerning them would be decided by the PDM leadership.

If a political faction emerges in the PTI in the future and people join them whose narrative is to condemn May 9 and accept the state order, talks can be held with them, but the decision will also be taken by the leadership of the PDM, they added.

The sources said that the federation currently has no intention of negotiating with Imran, but the decision to suppress the PTI can be made according to the law of the land.

They claimed that an advanced PTI bloc would soon arise which could participate in the politics of the country by expressing its political detachment from Imran.

