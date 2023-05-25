UK Covid breach probe threatens legal action to obtain Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages

The head of a wide-ranging British inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic is threatening legal action to obtain former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and logs, according to correspondence published on Wednesday.

Heather Hallett’s request for the unredacted documentation came after Johnson was embroiled in a new drama over alleged breaches of his own government’s Covid lockdowns, which police are now investigating.

It emerged on Tuesday that the Government Cabinet Central Office had handed over documents to two police forces about alleged breaches at the Prime Minister’s retirement in Chequers.

They were revealed in diaries kept by Johnson which government lawyers examined for Baroness Hallet’s official inquest – although the former Tory leader insists he is innocent.

The Cabinet Office stressed that its officials were legally obliged to inform the police of any apparent wrongdoing, but Johnson condemned the handling of the allegations as “bizarre and unacceptable”.

In a letter to Hallet, he insisted he was complying with her requests for disclosure – and announced that he had fired the government-funded lawyers who were helping him with the investigation.

But Hallet said the Cabinet Office had only handed over redacted journals and notebooks from Johnson, and WhatsApps sent by and to him, as she threatened legal advice to get the full material.

“The entire contents of the specified documents are potentially relevant to the lines of inquiry pursued by the investigation,” she said in a statement.

Rejecting a Cabinet Office’s offer to reject her request, Hallet said she had extended the deadline for handing over unredacted documents to 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) next Tuesday.

Witch hunt claims

Johnson, 58, was ousted as prime minister last summer following a revolt within his ruling Conservative Party after months of charges of breaching the ‘Partygate’ lockdown and other scandals.

He has repeatedly denied in parliament, and elsewhere, that he or his staff breached his own pandemic restrictions by holding drunken rallies in Downing Street.

But London’s Metropolitan Police fined dozens of aides after a criminal investigation, and Johnson became the first sitting British prime minister to break the law, during one of the rallies.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also fined for a rally at 10 Downing Street when he was Johnson’s finance minister.

But Sunak’s press secretary has sought to distance his boss from the new controversy that is overwhelming his predecessor.

When asked if Sunak attended any of the Checkers rallies under investigation, she replied, “No, definitely not.”

And Downing Street has also denied angry claims by Johnson loyalists that he is the victim of a political witch hunt aimed at preventing his return to high office.

“To be clear, the ministers were not at all involved in the decision to pass the information to the police,” Sunak’s spokesman said.