Connect with us

Politics

UK Covid breach probe threatens legal action to obtain Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages

UK Covid breach probe threatens legal action to obtain Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages

 


The head of a wide-ranging British inquiry into the government’s handling of the Covid pandemic is threatening legal action to obtain former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s WhatsApp messages and logs, according to correspondence published on Wednesday.

Heather Hallett’s request for the unredacted documentation came after Johnson was embroiled in a new drama over alleged breaches of his own government’s Covid lockdowns, which police are now investigating.

It emerged on Tuesday that the Government Cabinet Central Office had handed over documents to two police forces about alleged breaches at the Prime Minister’s retirement in Chequers.

They were revealed in diaries kept by Johnson which government lawyers examined for Baroness Hallet’s official inquest – although the former Tory leader insists he is innocent.

The Cabinet Office stressed that its officials were legally obliged to inform the police of any apparent wrongdoing, but Johnson condemned the handling of the allegations as “bizarre and unacceptable”.

In a letter to Hallet, he insisted he was complying with her requests for disclosure – and announced that he had fired the government-funded lawyers who were helping him with the investigation.

But Hallet said the Cabinet Office had only handed over redacted journals and notebooks from Johnson, and WhatsApps sent by and to him, as she threatened legal advice to get the full material.

“The entire contents of the specified documents are potentially relevant to the lines of inquiry pursued by the investigation,” she said in a statement.

Rejecting a Cabinet Office’s offer to reject her request, Hallet said she had extended the deadline for handing over unredacted documents to 4 p.m. (1500 GMT) next Tuesday.

Witch hunt claims

Johnson, 58, was ousted as prime minister last summer following a revolt within his ruling Conservative Party after months of charges of breaching the ‘Partygate’ lockdown and other scandals.

He has repeatedly denied in parliament, and elsewhere, that he or his staff breached his own pandemic restrictions by holding drunken rallies in Downing Street.

But London’s Metropolitan Police fined dozens of aides after a criminal investigation, and Johnson became the first sitting British prime minister to break the law, during one of the rallies.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was also fined for a rally at 10 Downing Street when he was Johnson’s finance minister.

But Sunak’s press secretary has sought to distance his boss from the new controversy that is overwhelming his predecessor.

When asked if Sunak attended any of the Checkers rallies under investigation, she replied, “No, definitely not.”

And Downing Street has also denied angry claims by Johnson loyalists that he is the victim of a political witch hunt aimed at preventing his return to high office.

“To be clear, the ministers were not at all involved in the decision to pass the information to the police,” Sunak’s spokesman said.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/uk-covid-breach-inquiry-threatens-legal-action-to-obtain-boris-johnson-s-whatsapp-messages-11684963229578.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: