Xi Jinping: Russia and China should strengthen their ties in multilateral groups





BEIJING: President Xi Jinping has called on Russia to help strengthen their countries’ ties in multilateral groups, as the two nations seek to counter a US-led world order in which they are increasingly embroiled isolated.

China is willing to work with Russia to continue to firmly support each other on issues of core interests and strengthen cooperation in multilateral arenas, Xi told the premier. Mikhail Mishustin Wednesday in Beijing, state broadcaster China Central Television reported.

The Chinese leader named the United Nations, the security-focused organization Shanghai Cooperation Organization the emerging markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, as well as the G20 as places where Beijing and Moscow could better collaborate, according to the report.

The Russian leader echoed Xi’s sentiments, saying Russia is willing to work with China to promote the process of multipolarization and consolidate the world order based on international law.

A multipolar world is emerging, made up of rival factions divided largely by their attitudes towards the Kremlins’ war in Ukraine and Beijing’s territorial claims on Taiwan and controversial economic practices. Those divisions were on display last weekend at a Group of Seven summit where leaders called out China and Russia in a joint statement.

Xi is trying to redirect global affairs away from Western groupings to create a world where China can expand its interests without fear of the threat of economic or military pressure from the United States. Earlier this month, he hosted the first in-person China-Central Asia Summit, bringing together the leaders of five former Soviet countries as the G-7 unfolded in Japan.

Mishustin’s inaugural visit to China as prime minister comes as Xi dispatched a special envoy to Ukraine and several European countries. The simultaneous trips symbolize Beijing’s attempt to both portray Xi as a global peacemaker while balancing ties with Moscow that have drawn criticism from the West.

Earlier today, the Russian leader, who is sanctioned by the United States and many of his allies, told Chinese Premier Li Qiang that relations between Russia and China were at an unprecedented level.

They are characterized by mutual respect for each other’s interests, the desire to jointly respond to challenges, which is associated with increased turbulence on the international scene, and the pressure of illegitimate sanctions from the collective West, he said. .

Russia faces economic headwinds from a US-led sanctions campaign aimed at punishing the Kremlin for its large-scale invasion of its neighbor. China refrained from joining this campaign, and since the war bilateral trade has exploded. Chinese exports to Russia hit a record high in April, jumping 153% from a year earlier to $9.6 billion.

Mishustin told a business forum in Shanghai on Tuesday that bilateral trade has helped Russia reduce its dependence on the dollar, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

Beijing is also battling its own US sanctions, as President Joe Biden attempts to block the world’s second-largest economy from accessing advanced chips. China showed its limited ability to retaliate this week by targeting imports from Micron Technology Inc., a memory chip company that is relatively easy for China to replace.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/china/xi-jinping-russia-china-should-bolster-ties-at-multilateral-groups/articleshow/100490255.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos