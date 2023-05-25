Trump News Today: Donald Trump seeks meeting with Garland as silent money trial date set





Trump calls Jan. 6 a beautiful day at CNN town hall

Donald Trump has called a meeting with Attorney General Merrick Garland in the clearest sign yet that an indictment could be on the horizon following the criminal investigation into the former presidents’ treatment of classified documents.

In a letter published on Truth Social, Mr. Trump’s lawyers claimed he was treated unfairly and faced continued injustice at the hands of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who leads the investigating the treasure trove of documents found at Mar-a-Lago after Mr Trump left office.

It’s common for defense attorneys to seek a meeting with the Justice Department when potential indictments loom, but it’s unusual to request a meeting with the AG himself.

The letter was sent the same day Mr. Trump appeared in court via video for a second hearing in his criminal case on Tuesday.

The former president was on screen in Manhattan Criminal Court so Judge Juan Merchan could make sure he understood the terms of the protective order in the case.

Judge Merchan also set a trial date for March 25, 2024 in the midst of the Republican primary. Mr Trump appeared visibly annoyed by this, throwing his arms in the air.

More than a week after the controversial TV show, the network has weathered its lowest-rated week since June 2015, according to The Daily Beast.

Craig Graziosi has the details.

Oliver O’Connell25 May 2023 08:15

1684991700Laura Ingraham thinks DeSantis would do better against Biden… Trump is not amused

Donald Trump has lashed out at his longtime recall and Fox News host Laura Ingraham after reporting on polls suggesting the presidents’ former Republican rival would be a better match to take over the White House in 2024.

Craig Graziosi has the story.

Oliver O’Connell25 May 2023 06:15

1684984531Trump calls E Jean Carroll a stalker

Bevan Hurley has the story.

Oliver O’Connell25 May 2023 04:15

1684980931ICYMI: Trump launches bizarre jealous rant at Dominion payment

So Dominion gets almost a billion dollars and I, after years of fake news, hoaxes, scams and investigations, get NOTHING? Is that really how it works? I do not think so! the former president wrote on Tuesday.

Oliver O’Connell25 May 2023 03:15

1684977331Trump’s speaking style draws legal attention amid investigations

Donald Trump talks about his legal woes in a way that would make most defense attorneys cringe.

Oliver O’Connell25 May 2023 02:15

1684973731Is the investigation of classified Mar-a-Lago documents coming to an end?

Oliver O’Connell25 May 2023 01:15

1684970131For the second year, Trump Org at the bottom of the list of corporate reputations

Donald Trump’s namesake company remained at the bottom of the list in the annual Axios-Harris brand reputation survey of America’s 100 Most Important Companies.

Oliver O’Connell25 May 2023 00:15

1684966531With message riddled with insults, Trump tries to hijack DeSantis 2024 announcement day

On Wednesday morning, the former president began his day by spitting a series of attacks on what should be his biggest rival for the Republican presidential nomination of 2024.

Rachel Sharp has the details.

Oliver O’Connell24 May 2023 23:15

1684962931Trump supporters mock DeSantis site for featuring swamp creature

Donald Trump supporters have mocked Ron DeSantis for having an image on his soon-to-be-launched campaign website of an alligator they call a literal swamp creature.

Although the logo obviously refers to Florida, fans of the former president were quick to link it to Mr. Trump’s promise to drain the swamp that is Washington, DC.

Far-right activist Laura Loomer tweeted: So does he admit he’s a swamp creature? Got it.

I’m amazed at how shitty @GovRonDeSantis political instincts are. When he loses the primary, I’ll eat fried alligator to celebrate, she added.

Chris LaCivita, senior Trump 2024 campaign official, succinctly responded to the image regarding how he thought the Florida governor would fare against the former president:

Oliver O’Connell24 May 2023 22:15

1684961131Latest polls show Trump well ahead, but GOP voters are open to other candidates

CNN’s latest poll shows that while Donald Trump is the first choice for 53% of Republican and Republican-leaning voters in the upcoming 2024 primaries, double Ron DeSantis at 26%, it also found that the same voters are open one or other of the candidates. as well as others.

More than 8 in 10 support or say they are willing to consider Trump (84%) and DeSantis (85%), and smaller majorities say they support or would consider former UN ambassador Nikki Haley (61%). [Tim] Scott (60%) and former Vice President Mike Pence (54%). Haley and Pence are currently the 6% top pick, according to the poll, with Scott at 2% with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and five other candidates holding 1% support or less.

The poll (see full results here) also revealed that several names considering joining the nomination race may want to think twice…

The survey also reveals that the bulk of the possible electorate has already ruled out a few names in the primary. Sixty percent say they would never support Christie for the nomination, and 55% say they would never support former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson or New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, respectively.

Oliver O’Connell24 May 2023 21:45

