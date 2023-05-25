Pakistan mulls banning ex-PM Imran Khan’s party (minister)





Pakistan’s defense minister said the government is considering banning former Prime Minister Imran Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for what he described as an attack on the very foundation of the state.” , which could not be tolerated.

There are plans to ban the PTI, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told reporters at a press briefing on Wednesday, referring to Khan supporters who have attacked military installations, including headquarters, this month. army and government buildings.

He added that parliament should give final approval to the government’s decision to ban the party.

Khan was arrested on May 9 in connection with the charges, sparking protests by his supporters and their attacks on military installations. He was later released on bail.

The violence resulting from Khan’s arrest has increased instability in the country of 220 million people at a time of severe economic crisis, with high inflation, low growth and delays in financing from the International Monetary Fund (IMF ).

Protesters attacked military installations, ransacked the home of a senior army general in the eastern city of Lahore and set fire to government buildings and property elsewhere.

Khan was arrested a day after the army, which has great influence in the country, criticized him for accusing a high-ranking officer of plotting to kill him and blamed the former army chief for his ousting last year.

The army warned Khan’s supporters that it would react strongly if there were any further attacks on his properties. Meanwhile, Khan’s party said it only called for peaceful protests.

Khan says the riots are a plot to discredit and suppress members of his party, while the government says the violence was orchestrated by PTI leaders.

Khan was forced to step down in a vote of no confidence in April 2022.

He pushed for snap elections scheduled for no later than October by calling for protests and dissolving the two provincial assemblies controlled by his party.

But the prime minister who replaced him, Shehbaz Sharif, rejected the call for an election before the one scheduled for October this year.

After his ousting last year, Khan accused an unnamed “foreign power” – in a clear reference to the United States – of funding a “conspiracy” to overthrow his democratically elected government.

Khan said the “foreign power” had sent millions of dollars to opposition parties to launch a no-confidence vote against him in parliament.

Young Pakistani voters rally behind Khan

The cricketer-turned-politician’s jailing attempts appear to have bolstered his support among young voters, who top 125 million and make up 44.36% of registered voters, according to a report by the Guardian on Wednesday.

The youths follow Khan; he fights for us and our future, said Azra, 20, a student at the University of Karachi.

Khan: party officials urged to resign

Meanwhile, Khan, 70, said on Wednesday senior officials were under pressure to resign, with a former cabinet member the latest aide to quit.

Fawad Chaudhry, the information minister in Khan’s government, is the second top aide to resign, after PTI senior vice president Shireen Mazari on Tuesday.

“This is a crackdown that I have never seen before in the history of Pakistan,” Khan said in a video address Wednesday night.

“If you say you are part of the PTI, then you will face oppression and violence, you will be locked up,” he said, adding, “If you say the magic words, ‘We are not more at PTI’, then you will be released.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2023/05/24/704031/Pakistan-Imran-Khan-PTI-Khawaja-Asif-Sharif-

